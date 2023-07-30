Ariana Grande Is Keeping Her Distance From Ethan Slater While He Wraps Up Divorce

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater have been taking some time apart, according to a source. Someone reportedly told TMZ that the pair haven’t hung out in a while, as Slater works through his divorce from Lilly Jay. Apparently, he’s set on having the ability to co-parent his 1-year-old son with her. He and Jay had been together for around 14 years prior to him filing for divorce last week.

Though the couple hasn’t been spending much time together amid the drama, the source tells TMZ that they’re still very much an item. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Grande had split from her husband Dalton Gomez, though they’ve yet to make the divorce official. The two reportedly broke up due to issues with both of their demanding careers. Shortly after their split, news of Grande and Slater’s relationship broke, and things have only gotten messy from there.

Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Are Still Dating, Source Says

The Wicked cast mates were both separated from their respective partners when they began their fling, sources close to them insist. Despite this, Slater’s ex-partner claims that the situation has negatively impacted her family. “[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl,” Jay told Page Six. “My family is just collateral damage.” She says that amid the drama, she’s just trying to be “a good mom” to their child. “It’s horrible. They were high school sweethearts. They have a baby! She’s a wreck,” a source told the outlet.

Apparently, Grande also spent time with Lilly Jay and her child ahead of the news of her relationship with Slater. “Ariana met their baby and even held him,” a source reportedly told the Daily Mail. “They had dinners together in London — and Ariana told Lilly that she wanted to have a baby one day and that she couldn’t wait to start a family.”

