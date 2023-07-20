Ariana Grande Already Seeing Someone After Dalton Gomez Split

Ariana Grande is reportedly splitting from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez. A source close to the couple let slip that they have been on the outs for over half a year and that they’re “headed for divorce.” And while this is an ongoing situation, it isn’t keeping Ariana from moving on to a new boyfriend. Sources for TMZ reported that she is allegedly dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

The source claims the two of them have been dating for months, ever since the main production for the film adaptation of the Broadway play. It seems as if she isn’t the only person moving on from previous relationships. Dalton Gomez is also reportedly dating. Plus, Ethan Slater himself had a wife for almost five years, Lilly Jay. Slater broke things off with Lilly, after which he started dating Ariana Grande. This relationship game of musical chairs is sometimes tough to keep straight. But it appears as if everyone is allegedly moving on and feeling good about how things are currently going.

What To Know About Ariana Grande’s Alleged New Beau

Ethan Slater plays the character Boq in the film adaptation of Wicked. Ariana Grande plays Glinda the Good Witch. They met during filming and reportedly started dating right after they ended their respective marriages. While Ariana and Dalton have yet to sign divorce papers, it is all but a formality at this point. As for Ethan, he and Lilly Jay have a child, who was born just last year. No word yet on if the relationship between Grande and Slater is official, but pics from filming have surfaced to suggest a romantic relationship.

The reasons for Grande and Gomez’s split seem fairly straightforward. According to TMZ’s source, “When Covid restrictions lifted, we’re told their differences became alarmingly apparent. Dalton, an LA realtor, was taken aback by Ariana’s celebrity. He had not dealt with her schedule, the paparazzi, and the various opportunities that took her out of LA.” A source for People corroborated this by saying, “It’s definitely been an issue for them. Dalton’s career is demanding, and he can’t leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage.” This was something they didn’t want to do, resulting in the split-up back in January.

