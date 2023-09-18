Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez File For Divorce

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially filing for divorce. According to TMZ, both are simultaneously filing while citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Sources tell the outlet that the former couple previously agreed on details of the divorce and Grande plans to hand over a check to Gomez.

The news follows suit with a report from PEOPLE in July that noted Grande and Gomez were "taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately." A source further told the outlet: "They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another through every step of this process."

Ariana Grande At Wimbledon

News of Grande and Gomez's divorce comes after the singer's romance with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, earlier this year, became public. The two got together while Slater was still married to his high school classmate Lilly Jay, although they were reportedly already separated. The two married in 2018 and welcomed a child in January. A source for PEOPLE said of the affair: “They are doing their best to balance the fact that they are in the public eye with the desire to be respectful to all parties involved. They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private." In addition to that romance, Grande left her wedding ring behind while attending the Wimbledon 2023 Men's Final back in July.

Before her marriage to Gomez, Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson, but they broke up after just five months together in October 2018. She also famously dated Mac Miller from 2016 through 2018. They separated just months prior to Miller's fatal overdose.

