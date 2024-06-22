Kali Uchis Officially Releases The Long-Awaited Fan-Favorite "Never Be Yours"

Kali Uchis fans are hoping for a re-recorded version of the entire 2012 album "Druken Babble".

Colombian American singer Kali Uchis fed fans good already, but she is back to show she is not done yet, dropping "Never Be Yours" earlier today. It feels like an eternity since she put out ORQUIDEAS back in January, so maybe that is why she is feeling extra generous this weekend. This song is big deal for her "Kuchis", as "Never Be Yours" was a track on a 2012 project, Drunken Babble. Unfortunately, the song and album are not on any streaming services. However, that could all change very soon, at least that is the hope that is being held out from listeners.

While we will just have to wait on that, how does this track sound after 12 years? Well, if you take a listen to the separate versions below you will notice quite the difference. You can tell that the 2012 offering is rougher around the edges and not nearly as well produced as the 2024 take. It makes sense, though, as it was originally a demo. The structure of the song is very simple, as the verse is repeated twice, and the chorus is extremely catchy. It was a smart move on Kali's part to give the fans this track, as it blew up back in the day (24 million views on YouTube). She was excited to get this one out, writing on her IG, "entering ♋︎ season feeling yummy & reclaiming some of my life’s work! NBY out now! 🥑 🍚 🥘🍜🍜🍜🍜🍜🍜🍜🍜🍜🍜🍜🍜"

