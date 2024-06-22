James Fauntleroy & No ID (The 80s) Revive "The Pursuit" 13 Years Later

James Fauntleroy and legendary producer No ID are giving fans what they want this summer. They are combining their talents on an EP, but not in the way that you think. This is not a brand-new release by any means. In fact, this tape that is out now is about 13 years old. It is called The Pursuit, and it is a production of the duo's group known as The 80s or The Cocaine 80s . If you have not heard of this collective before, let us give you a little history lesson for some background.

James and No ID are just two of the artists responsible for bringing this idea to fruition back in the early 2010s. Chicago rap genius Common, as well as Los Angeles-bred singer Jhené Aiko, joined along for the ride. This quartet is known for the smooth and stunning R&B cuts with an alternative flare. What you are seeing in front of you is the first of four EPs, as The Pursuit began the string of EPs from 2011 to 2013. The last of them was The Flower Of Life and since then, we have not received any new music from this talented act. Hopefully, with The 80s bringing The Pursuit to streaming this weekend, maybe they will revive the other subsequent EPs. You can check out the long-awaited fan-favorite tape with the links below and relive the magic that was created all those years ago.