James Fauntleroy, or simply Fauntleroy, is a singer, songwriter and producer from West Hollywood, California who is part of multiple collectives, including The Y's, 1500 Or Nothin' (of which he's the acting president) and Cocaine 80s (alongside Jhene Aiko, No ID and Common). Throughout his eight-year career, Fauntleroy has collaborated with the likes of J. Cole, Drake, Travis Scott, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Big Sean, Nipsey Hussle, Sade, Timbaland, Jay Z, Joe Jonas, Alexandra Burke, Frank Ocean, Rihanna, Ciara, Justin Timberlake, Leona Lewis, New Kids On The Block, Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, Katharine McPhee, Chris Brown and Brandy, as well as those mentioned above. Most recently, we heard him on "Know Bout Me", the first single from Timbaland's upcoming album Textbook Timbo, which will also feature Jay Z and Drake. Stay tuned.