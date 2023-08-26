Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy Come Together For A Laid Back Collab EP “Nova”

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy have given us angelic pieces of music for so many years. Now, they are teaming up for this new EP called “Nova.” It is a six-track 22-minute-long venture into serene beats and beautiful singing that fans are sure to eat up. The two have worked together before on numerous occasions on songs like “Drones,” “Reflection,” “Too Late,” and many more. The first two aforementioned tracks appear on Martin’s 2021 album DRONES.

“Reflection” is a track that is a heavy-hitting collaboration in particular because it shows how much chemistry the two have together. The woozy production and beautiful vocal work were a sign that both needed to make a full-length effort happen. Sure enough, we got that and it does not disappoint. Unfortunately, there are not as many songs as we would like, but the short time leaves more room for more ideas to bubble up.

Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy Provide Ultimate Chill Vibes

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy utilize the jazz genre to the max on this EP and do so with great appreciation. It does not sound like a cheesy take on the culture that jazz has created for the music scene at large. But, that is because Terrace worked on possibly the greatest jazz rap album of all time To Pimp A Butterfly by Kendrick Lamar. Songs like “King Kunta,” and “These Walls” had Martin’s input and they were some of the most celebrated tracks from that astounding record. The same energy is here for Nova in full force.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new EP from James Fauntleroy and Terrace Martin called Nova? Is this one of the best jazz rap albums you have listened to? What is your favorite track from the project? Should they make another joint effort in the future?

Nova Tracklist:

Online Shopping Witchcraft (feat. Robert Glasper) Butterfly Effect Like It Like That (feat. Chief Adjuah) Chocolate For Dinner (feat. Chief Adjuah) Sir Fauntleroy

