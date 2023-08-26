Sean O’Malley Reveals Why He’s Justified In Cheating On His Wife: “I’m A King”

During a recent appearance on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk, MMA fighter Sean O’Malley opened up about his “open” relationship. The UFC champion revealed why he feels that he should be allowed to sleep with other women, while his wife remains loyal to him. The 28-year-old quotes Andrew Tate in his explanation, which is a good indicator of where he’s going with it.

He claims that he financially supports his wife, Danya Gonzalez, which he says makes it only fair that gets to sleep with who he wants. “I’m a king, I pay for everything,” O’Malley explains. “I treat Danya like a queen. If I get a little p*ss on the side, what does that have to do with anything? I have testosterone running through my veins – it’s that f*cking simple.” He then goes on to say that the entertainment industry and religion have pushed monogamy onto people, which he thinks is “f*cked up.”

Sean O’Malley On His “Open Relationship”

Martyn recalls asking O’Malley if he would be okay with his wife sleeping with other men, since he’s not a fan of monogamy. “Yeah no that ain’t happening,” the fighter says. O’Malley then goes on to explain that if he were an “average Joe,” the arrangement probably wouldn’t be fair. “Andrew Tate explains it well,” he claims, “‘it’s status.'” The athlete adds that his wife is “never fine with it,” though she has been in the past. He describes her “going through phases” when it comes to her degree of comfortability with him sleeping with other women. O’Malley says that since having their daughter, Elena, his wife’s gotten less okay with him doing so.

Martyn then explains that he understands where O’Malley is coming from, as he’s felt the same way at certain points. He says that he’s since, however, started to appreciate the “peace of mind” of having one partner over multiple. “Better man than me,” O’Malley responds. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Sean O’Malley.

