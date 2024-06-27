Yasiin Bey, Earl Sweatshirt, And More Team Up For Gaza & Sudan Benefit Show In London

Daniel Caesar, Blood Orange, King Krule, Clairo, Ramy Youssef, and more will also perform.

Next week, various artists are scheduled to get together for a benefit concert in London. Proceeds from the performance will go to the people of Gaza and Sudan, regions currently experiencing crises. Yasiin Bey and Earl Sweatshirt are two of the artists currently on the lineup, along with Daniel Caesar, Blood Orange, King Krule, Clairo, Ramy Youssef, and several others. The concert will take place at London's Troxy on July 4, and tickets are available for purchase now.

Poet and performer Mustafa shared a heartfelt message about the upcoming event on Instagram earlier this week, urging his followers to attend. "London! Sudan is calling. Gaza is calling. Every artist here is a hero of empathy, thank you for answering our call. Tickets are on sale at artistsforaid.org at 5pm today. There is a war, strike a chord, cry an answer," he wrote.

As expected, the post has sparked a bit of a debate in his comments section, though most are praising him for supporting a good cause. This isn't the first time fans have seen one of their favorite artists trying to help out, however. Earlier this month, Kehlani donated a whopping $550K in merch sales to the people of Palestine, Sudan, and Congo. She expressed immense gratitude for those who contributed to her fundraiser as she shared the news.