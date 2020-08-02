gaza
- MusicMeek Mill Compares Philly To Gaza, Social Media Users Promptly Check HimCommenters think Meek Mill should have done a bit more research before making the bold comparison.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicThe Weeknd Provides 4 Million Meals To The People Of GazaThe Weeknd is helping people out.By Alexander Cole
- TechElon Musk Considers Dating App Feature For X, Promises Starlink For GazaMusk is wading into geopolitics while also promoting big ideas for X.By Ben Mock
- PoliticsDua Lipa Responds To Attack Ad Regarding Her Support Of PalestineDua Lipa responded to an attack ad published in the New York Times, which targeted her as well as Bella and Gigi Hadid for their support of Palestine.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsNoah "40" Shebib Voices Support For Palestine, Amidst Israel's Bombing Of GazaNoah "40" Shebib has a documentary recommendation for anyone interested in learning about the "Palestinian struggle."By Cole Blake
- MusicVybz Kartel Backs Up Drake In Mavado BeefVybz Kartel chimes in.By Aron A.