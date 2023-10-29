Elon Musk Considers Dating App Feature For X, Promises Starlink For Gaza

As Twitter/X's stock and credibility continue to plummet, Elon Musk continues to throw out random ideas to magically fix the website. His latest "genius" move? Adding a dating app feature. According to a source who attended an all-hands meeting at X, Musk wants a full-integrated dating app to the site next year. However, according to Insider, details on how the feature would work are fuzzy. Despite this, Musk is very keen on the idea and has his usual notions that it's the thing that will save the site.

Meanwhile, Musk also promised to provide Gaza with access to his Starlink satellites. Starlink is the satellite internet provider that Musk owns. It operates all over the world and was used in Ukraine, until the Russia-supporting Musk pulled access to the service. However, Israel has publicly objected the support. Israel will use all means at its disposal to fight this. HAMAS will use it for terrorist activities. There is no doubt about it, we know it, and musk knows it. HAMAS is ISIS. Perhaps Musk would be willing to condition it with the release of our abducted babies, sons, daughters, elderly people. All of them! By then, my office will cut any ties with starlink," Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Kahri wrote on X.

Read More: Mia Khalifa Let Go From Playboy After Voicing Support For Palestine

Israel-Palestine: Latest Updates

The conflict between Israel and Palestine is entering its fourth week. As the death toll nears 10,000, Israeli tanks and ground forces were seen entering the Gaza Strip. Furthermore, over 8000 of the dead are Palestinians, with thousands of children among the dead. This comes after several days of relentless bombing by the Israeli Air Force. The intense bombing was preceded by a total communication blackout for the embattled enclave. Furthermore, Israeli rhetoric has intensified, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that the war was for "Israel's existence".

Furthermore, despite Israel claiming that the war was to eradicate the militant group Hamas, violence has intensified in the West Bank. The West Bank is the other enclave that forms Palestine and is not controlled by Hamas. 110 Palestinians are believed to have been killed in the West Bank at the time of writing. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Cross have stated that the latest Israeli airstrikes have caused significant damage to Gaza's largest hospital. Despite Israel ordered the hospital to be evacuated, multiple sources have said that the demand is impossible to execute.

Read More: Dave Chappelle’s Israel-Palestine Comments Lead To Walkouts At Boston Show

[via]