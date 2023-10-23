Elon Musk Says Tesla Used “Al Copone” Style Testing On Cybertruck To Ensure It’s Bulletproof

Elon Musk says that Tesla used Tommy guns in an Al Capone-style test to determine whether the Cybertruck is truly bulletproof. Musk explained the process during a post on Twitter, last week.

Musk's comment was prompted by YouTuber Farzad Mesbahi sharing a video of a pre-release Cybertruck covered in bullet indentations driving on the highway. "We emptied the entire drum magazine of a Tommy gun into the driver door Al Capone style," Musk wrote. "No bullets penetrated into the passenger compartment."

Read More: Elon Musk Unveils New Tesla Cybertruck: See Photos

Elon Musk Tests Strength Of The Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk verbally reacts in front of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck with broken glass on windows following a demonstration that did not go as planned on November 21, 2019, at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Users on Twitter had mixed responses to Musk's post. One wrote: "Maybe you can spend less time shooting guns at it and more time making it a feasible car for production that is a compelling truck for things like off roading and hauling things. No? Guns instead? Alright boss." Another wrote back in support of Musk: "Jesus dude, it's just a fun little test. The bulletproofness is just a coincidental side effect of the structural steel required for the exoskeleton design. Off-roading & hauling are all designed in and well tested."

Elon Musk Discusses The Testing Of The Cybertruck

We emptied the entire drum magazine of a Tommy gun into the driver door Al Capone style. No bullets penetrated into the passenger compartment. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2023

Outside of his work with Tesla, Musk has found himself in various headlines regarding his ex, Grimes, in recent weeks. The singer is currently seeking to dismiss the parental rights lawsuit that Musk filed in Texas, last month. She argues, she and the kids no longer live in the state and that Musk himself even spends two to three days a week in California. The former couple shares three. Be on the lookout for further updates on Musk and the Cybertruck when the car is delivered to owners, next month.

Read More: Grimes Demands Elon Musk Let Her See Their Son As Their Third Child Is Revealed

[Via]