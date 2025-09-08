The Alchemist discussed the ongoing atrocities in Gaza while speaking with Andre Gee of Rolling Stone for a new interview. The topic arose with Gee asked about him highlighting “Free Palestine. F*ck The Police” graffiti in one of his recent documentaries on YouTube.

"Never really was that type of artist," he said, when asked whether he feels compelled to speak out. "That was never part of my thing. I think everybody who’s suffering injustice should be free across the entire planet. Free Palestine, Free Congo. There’s so many that we could list. Any place where there’s injustice. [There’s] a lot of f*cked up sh*t across the world. And I don’t stand for none of that."

He continued: "There’s a lot of confusion about that topic. And people always try to get into it. There’s a lot of misinformation. That’s why I stay away from it. That sh*t was in a documentary. [In reference to a scene in one of his documentaries with “Free Palestine. Fck The Police” graffiti] I saw fans saying that, but it’s like people forcing you to be a part of an agenda one way or another, I’m not really into. Of course, any injustices… I don’t stand for no foul sh*t on earth. I’m not even into religion in general. I was born Jewish, my family, everybody knows my history, but I’m about love, peace, my family, music, creativity, art, pretty much what I’ve always stood for my whole life. And I try to put something good out there."

The Alchemist & Freddie Gibbs' "Alfredo 2"

Along with The Alchemist, Rolling Stone also spoke with his Alfredo 2 collaborator, Freddie Gibbs. The two released the project back on July 25, as a sequel to their 2020 album. It marks their third full-length collaboration overall, having dropped Fetti in 2018.

During the interview, Gibbs hinted at the two having more music in store for fans. “We still got more to do,” he says. “Sh*t, we going do deluxes, all this shit. We going to ride this motherf*cker out.“