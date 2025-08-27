Drake Appears To Show Love To Pro-Palestine Protesters Outside Of His Copenhagen Hotel

BY Cole Blake 597 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Oklahoma City Thunder v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 5: Drake walks off the court after the first half between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena on December 5, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/Getty Images)
Drake is currently in Europe with PartyNextDoor to tour in support of their recent album, "Some Sexy Songs 4 U."

Drake seemingly showed love to a crowd of protesters supporting Palestine outside of his hotel in Copenhagen, this week. In various videos circulating on social media, he steps out onto his balcony and waves at the group. He also forms the shape of a heart with his hands. Drake is currently in Europe to perform on his Some Special Shows 4 U tour with PartyNextDoor.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been praising Drake for the move. "It’s funny how Kendrick is the supposed revolutionary rapper yet has never so much as acknowledged Palestine or Sudan," one fan replied to a post from Kurrco. Others felt the video was being misinterpreted. "This is NOT him showing support he went back inside," one user wrote. Another added: "Going back inside your room = showing support apparently."

Drake previously signed a letter addressed to former President Joe Biden calling for a ceasefire in Gaza back in 2023. “We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine,” the letter read. “We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost." Other artists to sign it included Victoria Monét, Jennifer Lopez, Macklemore, Jordan Peele, Aminé, Kaytranada, Belly, Kehlani, Killer Mike, Noah “40” Shebib, and more, according to Vibe.

Read More: Drake Breaks Silence On Israel-Palestine Conflict, Signs Letter Calling For Ceasefire

Drake "Iceman" Album

In other news, Drake is currently preparing for the release of his highly anticipated studio album, Iceman. He's already released two singles from the project. He started with "What Did I Miss?," on July 5th and followed that up by collaborating with Central Cee on "Which One" on July 25th.

Drake still hasn't confirmed an official release date for Iceman, but has teased that it's coming soon on several occasions. His ongoing tour with PartyNextDoor is set to wrap up in September. Johnny Manziel has also hinted that the project will arrive this fall.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Questions Whether Drake Still Identifies As Jewish

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Music Fan Sings Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" For Drake As He Leaves Copenhagen Hotel 3.3K
Drake Amazon Virtual Warehouse Hip Hop News Music Drake Teams Up With Amazon For New Virtual Merch Warehouse 3.8K
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day One Sports Kevin Durant And Johnny Manziel Support Drake At His Copenhagen Concert 564
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Takes The iPhone's 8-Ball Pool Game Way Too Seriously In Viral Video 1.6K
Comments 0