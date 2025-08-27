Drake seemingly showed love to a crowd of protesters supporting Palestine outside of his hotel in Copenhagen, this week. In various videos circulating on social media, he steps out onto his balcony and waves at the group. He also forms the shape of a heart with his hands. Drake is currently in Europe to perform on his Some Special Shows 4 U tour with PartyNextDoor.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) have been praising Drake for the move. "It’s funny how Kendrick is the supposed revolutionary rapper yet has never so much as acknowledged Palestine or Sudan," one fan replied to a post from Kurrco. Others felt the video was being misinterpreted. "This is NOT him showing support he went back inside," one user wrote. Another added: "Going back inside your room = showing support apparently."

Drake previously signed a letter addressed to former President Joe Biden calling for a ceasefire in Gaza back in 2023. “We come together as artists and advocates, but most importantly as human beings witnessing the devastating loss of lives and unfolding horrors in Israel and Palestine,” the letter read. “We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost." Other artists to sign it included Victoria Monét, Jennifer Lopez, Macklemore, Jordan Peele, Aminé, Kaytranada, Belly, Kehlani, Killer Mike, Noah “40” Shebib, and more, according to Vibe.

Drake "Iceman" Album

In other news, Drake is currently preparing for the release of his highly anticipated studio album, Iceman. He's already released two singles from the project. He started with "What Did I Miss?," on July 5th and followed that up by collaborating with Central Cee on "Which One" on July 25th.

Drake still hasn't confirmed an official release date for Iceman, but has teased that it's coming soon on several occasions. His ongoing tour with PartyNextDoor is set to wrap up in September. Johnny Manziel has also hinted that the project will arrive this fall.