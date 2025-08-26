Drake Lands At Number One On Billboard's Top Hip-Hop Artists Of The Century List

Drake has been among the most dominant stars in the music industry for over a decade, and that success has been reflected with his latest distinction from Billboard. The Toronto rapper/singer has landed atop the magazine's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of the 21st Century list.

The latest achievement is not a surprising one considering his ubiquity over the last decade, but it is still impressive considering he did not notch his first entry on the chart until 2009. The only person on the list who qualified for the top 10 that debuted more recently than him was The Weeknd. His first appearances on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart came as features on songs by Drake and Wiz Khalifa in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

Since 2009, Drake has amassed 30 #1 tracks on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart 15 top spots on the on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Those totals are enough for top among all acts in the entire history of each chart, not just top of the 21st century.

In addition to his chart-topping success, he also has the most top 10 songs (with 135) and total chart entries (355 in total). His 15 #1s on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart have also combined for 67 weeks atop the chart. Moreover, Drake led Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artists recap for a record eight years. Those include 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2022, and 2024.

Drake will presumably add to those totals in a big way when he releases ICEMAN, his highly anticipated ninth studio album, some time near the end of 2025. He's started a rollout of sorts with the ICEMAN video series. However, there has not been a new episode in a while.