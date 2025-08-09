The rollout for Drake's upcoming album ICEMAN has been an exciting one so far. His first two live streams have done wonders, raking thousands upon thousands of viewers. During them, he's teased new music and premiered a pair of promotional singles in the process.

"What Did I Miss?" was played during the first episode. It notably saw The Boy take aim at former friends like LeBron James. "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them but been d**k riding gang since "Headlines."

Die-hard fans have been eating that song up and helped it get a number two debut on the Hot 100. Episode 2 was a bit more intriguing, though. We got more of the same on top of Drake taking a supposed shot at Kendrick Lamar.

At points during the ICEMAN stream, someone dressed in a Pinocchio costume stalked the hitmaker in the streets at night. Fans have theorized that it's a way of Drizzy suggesting that his West Coast foe was doing nothing but lying during their 2024 beef.

"Which One" and a nasty instrumental were the highlights musically speaking here, although the former didn't chart as well. The Central Cee collab started out at number 23 on the Hot 100.

Drake ICEMAN

But with all of the momentum that Drake has built up using these live streams, folks are hoping his upcoming one will keep it alive. As caught by Bars, the $$$4U creator announced a Kick stream with his crypto betting partner Stake on his Instagram Story earlier this morning.

While playing one of the games on the online casino's app on a private plane, he shared that he was going to be doing "some lowkey gambling tonight." Specifically, he's going to start tonight at 8 p.m. to help celebrate Stake's 8th birthday.

Most of the time, these streams he does for the brand don't have much to do with music. But with a release date for the album still not set, we are hoping that he decides to shock everyone and reveal that at least.