Billboard 21st century retrospective
Music
Drake Lands At Number One On Billboard's Top Hip-Hop Artists Of The Century List
Drake is the most dominant rapper of the 21st century so far, and that has been reflected with his latest accomplishment from Billboard.
By
Devin Morton
August 26, 2025
