A fan outside of the hotel where Drake was recently staying in Copenhagen trolled him by singing Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." In a viral video from the moment, the fan can be seen performing into a microphone as the Toronto rapper hops in a black SUV. Drake is currently performing alongside PartyNextDoor on their Some Special Shows 4 U tour.

Fans on social media have been having a laugh at Drake's expense in response to the viral clip. "This explains why we never seen him interact with that crowd in Germany," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Others joked about how the fan was dressed. "I salute Kenny for giving some confidence to n****s that used to spend lunch time inna locker," another fan remarked.

Following the shows in Copenhagen, Drake will travel to Italy, France, and Germany before wrapping up the tour on September 23.

Drake's UMG Lawsuit

Drake is currently in the process of suing Universal Music Group over the record company's promotion of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Accusing them of defamation, he alleges they used “covert tactics” to artificially improve the success of the diss track. On the song, Lamar labels him a “certified pedophile.” The case is currently in the process of discovery. In the most recent update, a judge granted Drake's legal team's request to review a previously redacted version of Kendrick Lamar‘s recording contract, according to Vibe. As it contains sensitive information, the document will still remain sealed from the public.