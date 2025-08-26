Fan Sings Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" For Drake As He Leaves Copenhagen Hotel

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Drake was in Copenhagen to perform alongside PartyNextDoor on their ongoing "Some Special Shows 4 U" tour.

A fan outside of the hotel where Drake was recently staying in Copenhagen trolled him by singing Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." In a viral video from the moment, the fan can be seen performing into a microphone as the Toronto rapper hops in a black SUV. Drake is currently performing alongside PartyNextDoor on their Some Special Shows 4 U tour.

Fans on social media have been having a laugh at Drake's expense in response to the viral clip. "This explains why we never seen him interact with that crowd in Germany," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Others joked about how the fan was dressed. "I salute Kenny for giving some confidence to n****s that used to spend lunch time inna locker," another fan remarked.

Following the shows in Copenhagen, Drake will travel to Italy, France, and Germany before wrapping up the tour on September 23.

Drake's UMG Lawsuit

Drake is currently in the process of suing Universal Music Group over the record company's promotion of Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Accusing them of defamation, he alleges they used “covert tactics” to artificially improve the success of the diss track. On the song, Lamar labels him a “certified pedophile.” The case is currently in the process of discovery. In the most recent update, a judge granted Drake's legal team's request to review a previously redacted version of Kendrick Lamar‘s recording contract, according to Vibe. As it contains sensitive information, the document will still remain sealed from the public.

In other news, Drake is currently at work on his ninth studio album, Iceman. He's already released two singles from the project. He started with "What Did I Miss?," on July 5th and followed that up by collaborating with Central Cee on "Which One" on July 25th. He still hasn't confirmed an official release date for Iceman, but has teased that it's coming soon on several occasions.

