Earlier this year, Drake and PartyNextDoor kicked off a 35-show tour in support of their album "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U."

Earlier this year, Drake and PartyNextDoor kicked off a tour in support of their album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. They performed across the UK and Europe, wrapping things up this week with a pair of shows in Hamburg, Germany. Onstage during his final performance, the Toronto rapper shared some heartfelt words about the 35-show run, making his gratitude apparent.

"Like I said, this is the greatest tour I've ever been on in my life," he declared, as seen in a clip shared by Kurrco. "I'm so thankful to be here with each and every one of y'all."

As expected, the crowd went wild, making their appreciation for Drizzy just as clear. In more footage shared by the outlet, he's seen walking into a room full of people, who appear to friends and part of his tour crew. As he entered, he was showered with confetti in honor of his latest feat.

Read More: Drake’s Cryptic Instagram Post Has Fans Convinced He Dissed Memphis Bleek

Drake ICEMAN

It might not be too long before fans see Drake back on the road. Currently, he's preparing to deliver his highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN. The project still doesn't have an official release date at the time of writing, but it's expected to drop sometime this year. Just this week, he liked a comment on one of his Instagram posts claiming the LP is coming "soon."

To tease what to come, Drake has already dropped off singles from the project like "What Did I Miss," "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Julia Wolf and Yeat. Another unreleased track featuring Pressa also leaked online this month thanks to crypto streamers Bagwork.

DJ Akademiks addressed the leak during a livestream shortly after, claiming that the song is called "National Treasure." According to him, the music video for "No Face" was originally supposed to accompany it. Now, due to the leak, the internet personality has his doubts about it appearing on the official ICEMAN tracklist.

Read More: Drake Likes A Comment On His IG Post Predicting That "ICEMAN" Is Coming Soon

