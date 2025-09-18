Drake’s Touring Revenue Reaches Staggering New High

Drake is currently wrapping up the European leg of his tour with PartyNextDoor in support of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and it looks like celebration is in order. According to Touring Data on X, his lifetime tour revenue is now at a staggering $779 million. Reportedly, this is thanks to the 6.2 million tickets he's sold across 513 shows, excluding the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U tour.

His Australian "Anita Max Win" tour, which began this February, raked in a whopping $30M, selling over 200K tickets.

This is far from the only impressive milestone Drake has reached recently, however. Earlier this week, it was also reported that his 2023 album For All The Dogs has officially spent an impressive 100 weeks on the Billboard 200 albums chart. His 2011 album Take Care has spent 653 weeks on the chart. 2013's Nothing Was the Same has surpassed 500 weeks. Views is likely to reach the same milestone by the end of the year.

Drake ICEMAN

As for what's next for Drake, he's currently gearing up to drop his ninth studio album, ICEMAN. At the time of writing, an official release date has not been confirmed. It's expected to arrive later this year. So far, fans have heard a few songs from the upcoming project, including "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf, "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "What Did I Miss?"

Crypto streamers Bagwork even leaked an unreleased Drake song featuring Pressa over the weekend, prompting him to call up his friend Adin Ross. “I don’t even know who the f**k those kids are,” the Toronto rapper told the internet personality following the leak. “I asked you who they are. What the f**k?”