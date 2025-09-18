Drake’s Touring Revenue Reaches Staggering New High

BY Caroline Fisher 1402 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Touring Revenue Hip Hop News
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake's Australian "Anita Max Win" tour reportedly raked in $30M, making it the highest-grossing rap tour in the continent's history.

Drake is currently wrapping up the European leg of his tour with PartyNextDoor in support of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, and it looks like celebration is in order. According to Touring Data on X, his lifetime tour revenue is now at a staggering $779 million. Reportedly, this is thanks to the 6.2 million tickets he's sold across 513 shows, excluding the $ome $exy $ongs 4 U tour.

His Australian "Anita Max Win" tour, which began this February, raked in a whopping $30M, selling over 200K tickets.

This is far from the only impressive milestone Drake has reached recently, however. Earlier this week, it was also reported that his 2023 album For All The Dogs has officially spent an impressive 100 weeks on the Billboard 200 albums chart. His 2011 album Take Care has spent 653 weeks on the chart. 2013's Nothing Was the Same has surpassed 500 weeks. Views is likely to reach the same milestone by the end of the year.

Read More: Kid Cudi Threatens Legal Action Against Consequence For Drake & Kanye West Album Claim

Drake ICEMAN

As for what's next for Drake, he's currently gearing up to drop his ninth studio album, ICEMAN. At the time of writing, an official release date has not been confirmed. It's expected to arrive later this year. So far, fans have heard a few songs from the upcoming project, including "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf, "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "What Did I Miss?"

Crypto streamers Bagwork even leaked an unreleased Drake song featuring Pressa over the weekend, prompting him to call up his friend Adin Ross. “I don’t even know who the f**k those kids are,” the Toronto rapper told the internet personality following the leak. “I asked you who they are. What the f**k?”

DJ Akademiks later discussed the leak during his own stream, claiming that the song is called "National Treasure." He added that he has his doubts about it landing on the official ICEMAN tracklist due to the leak.

Read More: Odell Beckham Jr. Responds To The Viral Backlash From His "Family Matters" Video

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Drake "For All The Dogs" Milestone Hip Hop News Music Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Reaches Major Chart Milestone Years After Release 655
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.1K
Party Next Door Live Music Drake & PartyNextDoor’s “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” Secures Biggest Streaming Week Yet Of 2025 3.3K
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake Introduces Real-Life Anita Max Wynn Girl In Gambling Stream With Adin Ross & Stake 8.9K
Comments 1