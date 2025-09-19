Drake To Link Up With IShowSpeed For Highly Requested Toronto Stream

Drake and IShowSpeed's past interactions have been nothing short of ridiculous and hilarious, so fans can't wait for their upcoming collab.

Drake and IShowSpeed have been friends for a couple of years now, and soon, they plan to team up to do a livestream together. The internet personality shared the exciting news during a stream of his own this week, revealing that the collab will take place in Toronto. He didn't share any more details than that, meaning it remains unclear exactly when fans can expect the stream. Regardless, it's safe to say that they can't wait.

"This is going to be very interesting to see," one X user writes in Kurrco's replies. "LETS GO," another says.

Fans have been requesting a Drake and IShowSpeed stream for a while. Their past interactions have brought about no shortage of ridiculous and hilarious moments. Back in 2023, for example, the Canadian rapper took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from his "You Broke My Heart" music video shoot.

At the time, Speed took the opportunity to ask Drake for some advice in his comments section. "How do i get b*tches like u,” he asked simply. “Stop barking at them off the rip maybe just say something nice,” Drizzy wrote back.

Drake ICEMAN

He and Speed are sure to have plenty to talk about during the upcoming stream too. Drake is currently preparing to drop his highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN. The LP doesn't have an official release date at the time of writing, though fans expect to hear it sometime this year.

So far, Drake has dropped a few tracks from the new project, including "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf, "What Did I Miss?," and "Which One" featuring Central Cee. Over the weekend, one of his unreleased tracks featuring Pressa was even leaked by crypto streamers Bagwork.

DJ Akademiks later claimed that the song is called "National Treasure," and that Drake's "No Face" video was originally supposed to accompany it. He has his doubts about it appearing on ICEMAN now thanks to the leak.

