BY Caroline Fisher
Drake Fan Senior Quote Hip Hop News
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, one lucky fan decided to DM Drake to ask him for help coming up with a senior quote, and they weren't disappointed.

It's no secret that Drake likes to come through for his fans, and it looks like recently, the Toronto rapper did just that. In a new screenshot making its rounds online, one young supporter DMs him on Instagram to ask for help coming up with a senior quote. Surprisingly enough, he allegedly delivered. Per the screenshot, shared by Kurrco, he even allegedly typed up an entire verse.

"Did there. Been that. Thanks for all the knowledge / Seth move like liquid baby but Seth kept it solid / 5 deep in the whip plotting on them dollas / Me l'm sitting backseat stoned in the middle like a Olive / Praying all the broskis can dodge life's problems / Problem is more kids tryna go viral than go to college," Drake allegedly wrote.

“Might be too long but ur goated if they let you bar up,” he allegedly added. Of course, the fan seemed ecstatic. "No way you answered bro [crying emoji]. Much love [fire and heart emojis]," they replied.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Falls Off The Hot 100 Chart For The 1st Time Since Drake Beef

Drake ICEMAN

This is far from the only writing Drake has done lately, however. Currently, he's preparing to unleash his ninth studio album, ICEMAN. The project doesn't have an official release date at the time of writing, but it's expected to drop sometime this year. So far, Drake has previewed the LP with tracks like "Which One" featuring Central Cee, "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf, and "What Did I Miss?"

Earlier this month, a new snippet also surfaced online, in which he seems to diss whoever has taken shots at him in the past for attention. "Talk about Drake and you get a whole lot / Talk about Drake and you get you some streams," he raps.

It's unclear whether or not this song will appear on ICEMAN. As for the rest of the project, DJ Akademiks is confident that it will not disappoint. "Just got the word… ICEMAN finna b a classic. Hollyyyy," he tweeted weeks ago.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Reveals NBA YoungBoy Wants To Link With Drake For Interview

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
