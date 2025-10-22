It's no secret that Drake likes to come through for his fans, and it looks like recently, the Toronto rapper did just that. In a new screenshot making its rounds online, one young supporter DMs him on Instagram to ask for help coming up with a senior quote. Surprisingly enough, he allegedly delivered. Per the screenshot, shared by Kurrco, he even allegedly typed up an entire verse.

"Did there. Been that. Thanks for all the knowledge / Seth move like liquid baby but Seth kept it solid / 5 deep in the whip plotting on them dollas / Me l'm sitting backseat stoned in the middle like a Olive / Praying all the broskis can dodge life's problems / Problem is more kids tryna go viral than go to college," Drake allegedly wrote.

“Might be too long but ur goated if they let you bar up,” he allegedly added. Of course, the fan seemed ecstatic. "No way you answered bro [crying emoji]. Much love [fire and heart emojis]," they replied.

Drake ICEMAN

This is far from the only writing Drake has done lately, however. Currently, he's preparing to unleash his ninth studio album, ICEMAN. The project doesn't have an official release date at the time of writing, but it's expected to drop sometime this year. So far, Drake has previewed the LP with tracks like "Which One" featuring Central Cee, "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf, and "What Did I Miss?"

Earlier this month, a new snippet also surfaced online, in which he seems to diss whoever has taken shots at him in the past for attention. "Talk about Drake and you get a whole lot / Talk about Drake and you get you some streams," he raps.

It's unclear whether or not this song will appear on ICEMAN. As for the rest of the project, DJ Akademiks is confident that it will not disappoint. "Just got the word… ICEMAN finna b a classic. Hollyyyy," he tweeted weeks ago.