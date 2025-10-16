Since the rap world largely crowned Kendrick Lamar the winner over Drake in their battle, the commentary around The Boy has mostly been negative. That energy has been amplified in recent days with him taking another loss in what he probably viewed as his "round two." The Toronto native was in a lengthy legal dispute with UMG, him and Lamar's parent label.

At first, he was accusing them of artificially inflating the streams and popularity of "Not Like Us." However, Drake and his team decided to drop that angle and sue for defamation instead. On the crushing diss track, K. Dot calls his opponent a "certified pedophile."

However, the judge presiding over this case sided with UMG, essentially ruling that there wasn't much of an argument to begin with. But even with that consuming Drake right now, he's reminding everyone that he's still hard at work on his next album.

That of course would be ICEMAN, his soon-to-be ninth solo project. He's doing so in a pretty venomous way by his standards by subliminally dissing one or more rappers in a new snippet.

Caught by Hip Hop All Day, Drake raps over a cold and eerie beat about how if you talk about him, then you may actually have a chance of getting some streams and then some. "Talk about Drake and you get a whole lot / Talk about Drake and you get you some streams."

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Folks on X were quick to make jokes about how what he really means is that he'll sue you if you sully his name in any way. But amid all the hate and harsh criticism for the track, others are debating on who he's talking about here.

Most people believe it's a direct shot at A$AP Rocky, especially when he talks about a testimony, day ones, and etc. "Man how the f*ck is your day one gonna testify so you can sit in a box / Either you ain’t never did sh*t for your brothers or they must’ve forgot," Drake says.

People are attributing this to the A$AP Relli assault trial that could have sent Rocky to prison for over two decades. It could also be a reference to the A$AP Mob member's feeling about said group and how it's a bit awkward right now since the fallout with Relli.

"I played a father figure for a lot of these guys despite us being close in age. It’s different when people are sleeping on your floor, your couch, your bed. When you’ve got 13 people living in a one-bedroom apartment, and you just got money — especially when you don’t have to. So, I look at it as my children just being rebellious," he told ELLE Magazine.

But while this is all good debate, we still don't know when Drake is dropping ICEMAN. Johnny Manziel claimed it's coming sometime this fall, potentially November at the latest. We also don't know what singles are on the tracklist, but we have received "Which One," "What Did I Miss?" and "DOG HOUSE."