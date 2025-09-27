A$AP Rocky Gets Honest About The A$AP Mob Following The A$AP Relli Trial

BY Zachary Horvath 1107 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: A$AP Rocky attends the "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)
The A$AP Relli trial was a victory for A$AP Rocky, but it also broke a longtime friendship in the process.

For the last few years, the A$AP Mob has not been as tight knit as it once was. Part of that just has to do with the members exploring other avenues and trying to go solo. A$AP Ferg is maybe the most notable crew mate to do so, chopping off the group's acronym from his stage name. You can lump A$AP Rocky into that, given his growing list of endeavors in fashion and Hollywood.

Moreover, he's been busy expanding his family with Rihanna, with a third kid now on the way. But something else that you can point to is the A$AP Relli trial. It resulted in a crucial victory for the 36-year-old father, avoiding over 20 years in prison.

He was acquitted in February of two felony assault charges that were tied to the alleged shooting of his close friend in 2021. But of course, they are no longer pals, and it led to Rocky coming to a harsh reality.

"I think I had trust issues for a while now. I can’t necessarily blame it on my last situation. But what I did learn is you've gotta accept that everybody's not good people; you're not gonna run into a solid person every time. Not everybody’s gonna handle situations like you," he told Variety a couple of months after the trial.

Read More: Ice Cube On “Man Up,” Kendrick Lamar & Why He Needs No A&R

A$AP Rocky & The A$AP Mob

It's seemingly played a role in the relationship with the whole Mob not being the healthiest either. In his recent interview with ELLE Magazine, he revealed, "I ain’t bullsh**ting. This ain’t no politically correct answer. Anybody who used to be my protégés, my friends, my musical band partners, and they don’t f*ck with me, that’s ’cause they don’t f*ck with me."

He did reveal that he's doing fine, though, not holding anything against anyone. "I don’t have animosity toward anybody. I don’t have a reason to. I’m too happy," he added.

But even though he "sleeps well at night" because he knows he's "not trying to do anybody dirty," he does feel slightly disrespected. Specifically, with how much he contributed to the Mob's success and rise.

"I played a father figure for a lot of these guys despite us being close in age. It’s different when people are sleeping on your floor, your couch, your bed. When you’ve got 13 people living in a one-bedroom apartment, and you just got money — especially when you don’t have to. So, I look at it as my children just being rebellious."

Read More: Young Thug's New Album "UY Scuti": Everything We Know So Far

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.2K
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.5K
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 775
Comments 0