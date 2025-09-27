For the last few years, the A$AP Mob has not been as tight knit as it once was. Part of that just has to do with the members exploring other avenues and trying to go solo. A$AP Ferg is maybe the most notable crew mate to do so, chopping off the group's acronym from his stage name. You can lump A$AP Rocky into that, given his growing list of endeavors in fashion and Hollywood.

Moreover, he's been busy expanding his family with Rihanna, with a third kid now on the way. But something else that you can point to is the A$AP Relli trial. It resulted in a crucial victory for the 36-year-old father, avoiding over 20 years in prison.

He was acquitted in February of two felony assault charges that were tied to the alleged shooting of his close friend in 2021. But of course, they are no longer pals, and it led to Rocky coming to a harsh reality.

"I think I had trust issues for a while now. I can’t necessarily blame it on my last situation. But what I did learn is you've gotta accept that everybody's not good people; you're not gonna run into a solid person every time. Not everybody’s gonna handle situations like you," he told Variety a couple of months after the trial.

A$AP Rocky & The A$AP Mob

It's seemingly played a role in the relationship with the whole Mob not being the healthiest either. In his recent interview with ELLE Magazine, he revealed, "I ain’t bullsh**ting. This ain’t no politically correct answer. Anybody who used to be my protégés, my friends, my musical band partners, and they don’t f*ck with me, that’s ’cause they don’t f*ck with me."

He did reveal that he's doing fine, though, not holding anything against anyone. "I don’t have animosity toward anybody. I don’t have a reason to. I’m too happy," he added.

But even though he "sleeps well at night" because he knows he's "not trying to do anybody dirty," he does feel slightly disrespected. Specifically, with how much he contributed to the Mob's success and rise.