ASAP Rocky manages to come across as confident most of the time. However, not too long ago he was unsure of his future. The ASAP member was staring down a potential 24-year prison sentence after rejecting a plea deal of 180 days in jail. It was definitely a bold decision considering the possible consequences.

But at the same time, the New York multi-hyphenate was keeping calm because he knew he had to. These conflicting emotions were running wild as he was dealing with the "betrayal" of childhood friend ASAP Terrell "ASAP Relli" Ephron. He talked about said backstabbing and more in an exclusive feature for Variety per Complex.

In ASAP Rocky's words, "I think I had trust issues for a while now. I can’t necessarily blame it on my last situation. But what I did learn is you've gotta accept that everybody's not good people; you're not gonna run into a solid person every time. Not everybody’s gonna handle situations like you."

He goes on to add, "Once you accept that you’re not responsible for nobody’s actions but yours… That’s where I’m at — like, yo, focus on your own actions. Because I ain’t perfect. I’m human too, and we all f*ck up," he admitted.

ASAP Rocky Met Gala

Later into the talk, ASAP Rocky discussed the mental resistance he had with him being found guilty on two counts of first-degree assault. "You got to stop yourself from thinking like that. Because that could get the best of you, and you can manifest that energy by mistake. I tried to stay positive at all times."

Of course, he was extremely nervous, stating that the moments leading up to the eventual acquittal were "gut-wrenching and nerve-racking." But now that it's over with, Rocky is ready to move forward, especially with fans (impatiently) waiting on DON'T BE DUMB. Although, he was honest in saying that he's using this experience as a focus for this project. As a result, "I talk about it from time to time, but for the most part, I don’t really think about that sh*t," he added.