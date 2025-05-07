ASAP Rocky Reflects Honestly On "Nerve-Racking" ASAP Relli Trial

BY Zachary Horvath 789 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET
US rapper A$AP Rocky arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed "Tailored for You," aligning with the Costume Institute's exhibition, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," set to open to the public on May 10. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
The reaction that ASAP Rocky had after being acquitted on two counts of assault said a lot about how he was feeling throughout the trial.

ASAP Rocky manages to come across as confident most of the time. However, not too long ago he was unsure of his future. The ASAP member was staring down a potential 24-year prison sentence after rejecting a plea deal of 180 days in jail. It was definitely a bold decision considering the possible consequences.

But at the same time, the New York multi-hyphenate was keeping calm because he knew he had to. These conflicting emotions were running wild as he was dealing with the "betrayal" of childhood friend ASAP Terrell "ASAP Relli" Ephron. He talked about said backstabbing and more in an exclusive feature for Variety per Complex.

In ASAP Rocky's words, "I think I had trust issues for a while now. I can’t necessarily blame it on my last situation. But what I did learn is you've gotta accept that everybody's not good people; you're not gonna run into a solid person every time. Not everybody’s gonna handle situations like you."

He goes on to add, "Once you accept that you’re not responsible for nobody’s actions but yours… That’s where I’m at — like, yo, focus on your own actions. Because I ain’t perfect. I’m human too, and we all f*ck up," he admitted.

Read More: Lyrics Of Liberation: The Power Of Hip Hop To Uplift, Educate, & Empower

ASAP Rocky Met Gala

Later into the talk, ASAP Rocky discussed the mental resistance he had with him being found guilty on two counts of first-degree assault. "You got to stop yourself from thinking like that. Because that could get the best of you, and you can manifest that energy by mistake. I tried to stay positive at all times."

Of course, he was extremely nervous, stating that the moments leading up to the eventual acquittal were "gut-wrenching and nerve-racking." But now that it's over with, Rocky is ready to move forward, especially with fans (impatiently) waiting on DON'T BE DUMB. Although, he was honest in saying that he's using this experience as a focus for this project. As a result, "I talk about it from time to time, but for the most part, I don’t really think about that sh*t," he added.

One reason why he's not been as focused on it lately though is because of the Met Gala. While attending with his boo Rihanna, they announced that they have a third baby on the way. Despite it being revealed at a flashy event, it was done in a lowkey manner with RiRi's outfit being the only statement needed. It's unclear how far along she is right now.

Read More: Pop Smoke's Undeniable Legacy: From Brooklyn To The World

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.8K
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals Music ASAP Rocky Admits To Having Major Concerns About His Elusive "DON'T BE DUMB" LP 6.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 56.4K
A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges Music ASAP Relli Proceeds With Civil Lawsuit Following ASAP Rocky Acquittal 2.1K