ASAP Rocky Apologizes For Viral Met Gala Video And Finally Provides An Explanation

ASAP Rocky has apologized his antics in a viral video from 2023, in which he used a woman’s shoulder to to climb a barricade outside of The Carlyle Hotel ahead of the Met Gala in New York City. During an interview for Vogue’s Life in Looks, he explained that he was running late and needed to rush to make it to the star-studded event in time.

After Rocky explained his outfit for the event, the interviewer asked him about the incident. “I was trying to get in my room, I was gonna be late for the Met Gala,” he said, as caught by AllHipHop. “I was trying to get in my room, and this poor young little lady, man, I didn’t even know that I messed up her glasses. Again, I apologize. I’m so sorry. I ain’t mean to do that, sweetheart. My fault."

The woman didn't appear to be too upset with Rocky at the time. She shared a selfie on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote in the caption: "A$AP Rocky just literally jumped over me." Rocky ended up responding later to the post: "LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART." She joked in response: "I'm printing this on a t-shirt. Why is A$AP now oomf?"

ASAP Rocky New Album

As for the outfit Rocky wore to the event, he went with a kilt over a pair of jeans with one glove. The event was held in honor of Karl Lagerfeld. “Sometimes I'm just embodying that spirit. Was just paying homage to his look at one of the shows that he did,” he explained of the look. “[We] kind of wanted to exaggerate the kilt a little bit so it could feel more grand. I was just like, ‘Man, I'm going full throttle today.’ We gonna do one glove. We gonna do some Michael Jackson s—, you know, we want all of the belts like Karl. There is a lot going on, but it's actually well put together, yo. This is dope, this is when over-accessorizing goes right. This is how you do it.”

The interview with Vogue comes as ASAP Rocky continues to prepare for the release of his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. He announced the project a number of years ago, but it's been stalled after Rocky went on trial for an alleged 2022 shooting in Los Angeles, earlier this year.

Rocky ended up beating that case and being found not guilty on all charges. Afterward, he confirmed that he would be getting right back to work on Don't Be Dumb. The project still doesn't have a release date.