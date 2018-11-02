disses
- MusicLL Cool J Reflects On Canibus Beef: "I Think It Was More My Fault"LL Cool J says he was wrong for beefing with Canibus.By Cole Blake
- ViralAndrew Tate Disses Women Who Go To FestivalsThe alleged human trafficker also said he is still "the most influential man on the planet."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BeefPusha T Reacts To Drake's Apparent Diss On Jack Harlow's Leaked Song"I'm here to, like, burn down everything," Push says in response to Drake's diss on Jack Harlow's leaked song. By Aron A.
- MusicQuando Rondo Allegedly Disses King Von At His Show: "I'll Piss On His Grave!"The rapper made the disrespectful remarks during a live virtual concert. By Madusa S.
- SportsJon Jones Reveals His Next UFC Opponent & Disses Corey AndersonJon Jones is well aware of what he wants.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCharles Barkley Hilariously Dismisses The Knicks Title Chances: WatchSir Charles isn't liking the Knicks chances.By Alexander Cole
- MusicWiley's "The Godfather 3" To Drop Under Spooky Inferences On Friday The 13thWiley announces the 3rd installment of "The Godfather" series due in September.By Devin Ch
- MusicYG Debuts "Stop Snitching" At Coachella With 6ix9ine's MugshotYG's new album comes out on May 3.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar Disses Big Sean's Love Life In Old Song Demo"You're 'Finally Famous' for who you date, not how you rhyme."By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Speaks On How Tupac & Biggie Beef Changed Rap: "Below-The-Belt Jabs"Eminem spoke about Tupac & Biggie during his "12 Days of Diss-Mas" radio show.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Allegedly Disses Toronto Rapper KG: "You F*cking Goof"Toronto rapper KG posted a screenshot of an alleged message Drake sent him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Akademiks Blasts Ebro For Interviewing "Trash" Vic MensaAkademiks is not a fan of Vic Mensa or Ebro.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIs Kodak Black Sneak-Dissing 6ix9ine On "Take One?"Fans seem to believe that Kodak Black is addressing his situation with 6ix9ine on his new single.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJa Rule Shares "Last" Post About 50 Cent: "Boot Licking Ring Kissing C**N"Ja Rule posted a photo of 50 Cent canoodling with Donald Trump.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine's Girlfriend Destroys Cuban Doll: "She Looks Like A Walking Disease"Tekashi 6ix9ine's girl wants all the smoke with Cuban Doll.By Alex Zidel