Benny The Butcher Returns Fire At Freddie Gibbs By Mocking Robbery

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 817 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Benny The Butcher Beef Freddie Gibbs Mock Robbery Diss Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: Benny The Butcher attends Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images)
Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher allegedly had a chance to talk things out at an airport recently, but their beef remains maniacally petty.

Benny The Butcher recently featured on Westside Gunn's latest project, HEELS HAVE EYES 3, on which he reignited a long-standing feud with Freddie Gibbs after various other 2025 flare-ups. On the track "FREE ROLEYS," he raps, "Even in airports, rappers get checked like customs / They provoke me, and then y'all quote me / Low-key, y'all should blame them boys that woke me / When I put another rapper head on the shelf like a trophy / Dark skin, bald head, mama's boy, y'all are Jodys / Good looks on all that free promotion and thanks for that Rollie."

Just in case some fans didn't get the reference, the Black Soprano Family MC took to Twitter to share the Rolex his entourage allegedly took from Gibbs in Buffalo back in 2022. "Free Rollie," he captioned the picture of the luxury watch. We will see if The Butcher has more to say about all of this or if he will just wait for his opponent to clap back.

Read More: Benny The Butcher Roasted For Complaining That Twitter Nerds Control The Culture

Benny The Butcher Walmart

For those unaware, this follows Freddie Gibbs' latest response to Benny The Butcher, which came shortly after "FREE ROLEYS" dropped on Friday (October 31). Along with some shots at his lyrical ability, he mockingly referenced an armed robbery incident at a Houston Walmart in 2020, during which assailants shot Benny.

What's most ironic about all of this is how much both rappers' fans continuously hope they either leave each other alone or get in the booth together. Given Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher's lyrical trades, many fans doubt they will engage in a full-on battle beyond some scathing bars here and there. That's because they haven't really stepped over into the next level yet, despite multiple excuses to do so.

Also, this follows a recent rumor about Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs possibly reconciling. Apparently, they recently ran into each other at an airport, although the latter didn't really make much of the run-in while addressing it. As such, it seems like they didn't have the forgiving conversation many fans hope for. We will see if this cools off temporarily before it inevitably escalates once more online.

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Reveals Issues With Kanye West After Making "Vultures" Track "Back To Me"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Freddie Gibbs Benny The Butcher Walmart Shot Diss Hip Hop News Music Freddie Gibbs Clowns Benny The Butcher's Walmart Shooting After Diss 3.3K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 79.5K
Freddie Gibbs Jim Jones Benny The Butcher "Alfredo 2" Hip Hop News Music Freddie Gibbs Appears To Diss Jim Jones & Benny The Butcher On New Album “Alfredo 2” 4.5K
Freddie Gibbs Run In Benny The Butcher Airport Beef Hip Hop News Music Freddie Gibbs Breaks His Silence On Recent Run-In With Benny The Butcher Amid Beef 3.6K
Comments 0