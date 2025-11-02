Benny The Butcher Returns Fire At Freddie Gibbs By Mocking Robbery

Benny The Butcher recently featured on Westside Gunn's latest project, HEELS HAVE EYES 3, on which he reignited a long-standing feud with Freddie Gibbs after various other 2025 flare-ups. On the track "FREE ROLEYS," he raps, "Even in airports, rappers get checked like customs / They provoke me, and then y'all quote me / Low-key, y'all should blame them boys that woke me / When I put another rapper head on the shelf like a trophy / Dark skin, bald head, mama's boy, y'all are Jodys / Good looks on all that free promotion and thanks for that Rollie."

Just in case some fans didn't get the reference, the Black Soprano Family MC took to Twitter to share the Rolex his entourage allegedly took from Gibbs in Buffalo back in 2022. "Free Rollie," he captioned the picture of the luxury watch. We will see if The Butcher has more to say about all of this or if he will just wait for his opponent to clap back.

For those unaware, this follows Freddie Gibbs' latest response to Benny The Butcher, which came shortly after "FREE ROLEYS" dropped on Friday (October 31). Along with some shots at his lyrical ability, he mockingly referenced an armed robbery incident at a Houston Walmart in 2020, during which assailants shot Benny.

What's most ironic about all of this is how much both rappers' fans continuously hope they either leave each other alone or get in the booth together. Given Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher's lyrical trades, many fans doubt they will engage in a full-on battle beyond some scathing bars here and there. That's because they haven't really stepped over into the next level yet, despite multiple excuses to do so.