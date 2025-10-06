Benny The Butcher complained about the influence of "nerds" on social media in hip-hop during a viral rant over the weekend. He argued that the "voice of the streets" doesn't matter as much, and there are pros and cons to the current dynamic.

“Yo, y’all see the state the game is in when the streets don’t hold the culture or the game,” Benny said, as caught by Okayplayer. “Now you got the weird Twitter nerds and the nerds and all these weird motherf**kers got they hands on the culture.”

He continued: “The voice of the streets don’t mean as much as it did when we was coming up. It was a lot of cons to that, as well. I gotta say that. But you see what happens when the streets don’t control the game no more. It’s a lot of f**k n***a sh*t going on. And a lot of people are okay with it because they f**k n***as.”

Fans have been having mixed reactions to Benny's take. "Idk I don’t think 'Twitter nerds' have all that much power when it comes to hip-hop," one user replied when Kurrco shared the clip. Another joked: "Does bro know who his fanbase consists of?" One more added: "Bro twitter nerds are the one who actually goes to the concerts and the one that streams ALBUMS not just 1 songs .. specially uncs fan base."