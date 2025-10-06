Benny The Butcher Roasted For Complaining That Twitter Nerds Control The Culture

BY Cole Blake
The Lox And Friends Experience
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Benny The Butcher performs onstage during the The Lox And Friends Experience on December 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Many fans on social media clapped back at Benny The Butcher by suggesting that the "nerds" in question make up his fanbase.

Benny The Butcher complained about the influence of "nerds" on social media in hip-hop during a viral rant over the weekend. He argued that the "voice of the streets" doesn't matter as much, and there are pros and cons to the current dynamic.

“Yo, y’all see the state the game is in when the streets don’t hold the culture or the game,” Benny said, as caught by Okayplayer. “Now you got the weird Twitter nerds and the nerds and all these weird motherf**kers got they hands on the culture.”

He continued: “The voice of the streets don’t mean as much as it did when we was coming up. It was a lot of cons to that, as well. I gotta say that. But you see what happens when the streets don’t control the game no more. It’s a lot of f**k n***a sh*t going on. And a lot of people are okay with it because they f**k n***as.”

Benny The Butcher Freddie Gibbs Beef

Fans have been having mixed reactions to Benny's take. "Idk I don’t think 'Twitter nerds' have all that much power when it comes to hip-hop," one user replied when Kurrco shared the clip. Another joked: "Does bro know who his fanbase consists of?" One more added: "Bro twitter nerds are the one who actually goes to the concerts and the one that streams ALBUMS not just 1 songs .. specially uncs fan base."

In other news, Benny has been making headlines for his long-standing feud with Freddie Gibbs. Last month, he took aim at him in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Don’t measure ya success off wat the next man doin. Thts gay," he wrote, to which a fan replied, "Freddie Gibbs is still more successful & making better albums than you though." Benny then clapped back: "This wat im talking bout right here. Anyway he spreads his cheeks and been pressed more than a pair of dockers…im good."

