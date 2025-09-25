Benny The Butcher Invokes Freddie Gibbs’ Alleged Nude Scandal After Critic’s Harsh Comparison

BY Caroline Fisher 1147 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Benny The Butcher Freddie Gibbs Scandal Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Benny the Butcher attends SB Nation x Sei Less x Lo Kee's On the Clock Party presented by Corona, Don Julio, and SHAQ-A-LICIOUS XL GUMMIES at Sei Less on June 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for SB Nation)
Benny The Butcher recently shut down the rumor that he and Freddie Gibbs are headed towards reconciliation for good.

Rumors that Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs were headed towards reconciliation may have floated around in recent months, but unfortunately, they don't appear to hold any weight. Earlier this week, the Griselda rapper hopped on X to share a message with his followers. "Don’t measure ya success off wat the next man doin," he wrote simply. "Thts gay."

One user in his replies took the opportunity to diss him, and to compare him to one of his longtime foes. "Freddie Gibbs is still more successful & making better albums than you though," they claimed. Benny didn't hold back in his response, bringing up one of the wildest scandals of Gibbs' career.

"This wat im talking bout right here," he wrote, as captured by DJ Akademiks. "Anyway he spreads his cheeks and been pressed more than a pair of dockers…im good." Of course, he's referring to the whole "Spreadie Gibbs" ordeal that went down back in 2023, when the rapper's ex posted one of his alleged nudes online.

Read More: Bruiser Wolf, Benny The Butcher, & Harry Fraud Were "Raised By Dope" On Latest Single

Benny The Butcher & Freddie Gibbs Beef

Benny's latest jab comes just a few weeks after Gibbs addressed their viral airport encounter, which took place in August and led some to believe they'd made amends. Clearly, this is not the case.

"I'ma say this: I mean, you saw me standing there," Gibbs said during an interview with Complex's Jordan Rose. "I was just in the airport. Everything that everybody tried to make out of it, that wasn't true. I barely even said a word, I was just standing there. I saw them, was standing there. Of course, we ain't a friendship; what we gon' do? I ain't going to jail over that, so, y'all do y'all thing. Only thing I really said was, 'Aye, man, this ain't the time or the place.' I just tried to keep it gangster."

"I was on my way to London to meet up with [The Alchemist] and get a bag," he added. "So I ain't about to f**k my bag up f***ing with no n***as."

Read More: Freddie Gibbs Disses "Rat B*stard" Gunna After Being Seated Near Him At The VMAs

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Freddie Gibbs Run In Benny The Butcher Airport Beef Hip Hop News Music Freddie Gibbs Breaks His Silence On Recent Run-In With Benny The Butcher Amid Beef 3.5K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.8K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 6.2K
News Authentic 576
Comments 0