Rumors that Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs were headed towards reconciliation may have floated around in recent months, but unfortunately, they don't appear to hold any weight. Earlier this week, the Griselda rapper hopped on X to share a message with his followers. "Don’t measure ya success off wat the next man doin," he wrote simply. "Thts gay."

One user in his replies took the opportunity to diss him, and to compare him to one of his longtime foes. "Freddie Gibbs is still more successful & making better albums than you though," they claimed. Benny didn't hold back in his response, bringing up one of the wildest scandals of Gibbs' career.

"This wat im talking bout right here," he wrote, as captured by DJ Akademiks. "Anyway he spreads his cheeks and been pressed more than a pair of dockers…im good." Of course, he's referring to the whole "Spreadie Gibbs" ordeal that went down back in 2023, when the rapper's ex posted one of his alleged nudes online.

Benny The Butcher & Freddie Gibbs Beef

Benny's latest jab comes just a few weeks after Gibbs addressed their viral airport encounter, which took place in August and led some to believe they'd made amends. Clearly, this is not the case.

"I'ma say this: I mean, you saw me standing there," Gibbs said during an interview with Complex's Jordan Rose. "I was just in the airport. Everything that everybody tried to make out of it, that wasn't true. I barely even said a word, I was just standing there. I saw them, was standing there. Of course, we ain't a friendship; what we gon' do? I ain't going to jail over that, so, y'all do y'all thing. Only thing I really said was, 'Aye, man, this ain't the time or the place.' I just tried to keep it gangster."