Bruiser Wolf, Benny The Butcher, & Harry Fraud Were "Raised By Dope" On Latest Single

Bruiser Wolf has teamed up with Harry Fraud and Benny the Butcher for "Raised By Dope," his first new offering after "Potluck."

Benny The Butcher comes in on the back half and delivers another quality verse over a Harry Fraud beat. Those two have good chemistry, as shown by The Plugs I Met 2, and that has not changed here. Benny has some big flexes to get off on this song, and also mentions his own history as an ex-drug dealer. It's a strong verse from Benny, and hopefully he gets to do some more music with Harry Fraud in the near future. Overall, "Raised By Dope" is a quality song, and a great first new offering after Bruiser Wolf's most recent album. Check it out below.

The track is a good one, with Bruiser Wolf bringing his signature off-kilter style to a soulful Harry Fraud beat. The beat is not quite as luxurious as some of the stuff the producer's pulled out for someone like Curren$y , but it works for the occasion. Bruiser Wolf's frenetic, almost spoken-word flow is effective here as well, as he rhymes about being one of the best rappers in the game. "Bruiser Wolf be ill, like Cosby," he ends the verse, after dropping several other culturally relevant bars, including an Mbappé shoutout.

