Bruiser Wolf, Benny The Butcher, & Harry Fraud Were "Raised By Dope" On Latest Single

Bruiser Wolf has had a pretty solid 2025. In May, he released Potluck, his latest album. The album received acclaim and ranked favorably on our midyear list. Now, he's back with some more new music, a track produced by Harry Fraud titled "Raised By Dope," also featuring a Benny the Butcher verse.
The track is a good one, with Bruiser Wolf bringing his signature off-kilter style to a soulful Harry Fraud beat. The beat is not quite as luxurious as some of the stuff the producer's pulled out for someone like Curren$y, but it works for the occasion. Bruiser Wolf's frenetic, almost spoken-word flow is effective here as well, as he rhymes about being one of the best rappers in the game. "Bruiser Wolf be ill, like Cosby," he ends the verse, after dropping several other culturally relevant bars, including an Mbappé shoutout.
Benny The Butcher comes in on the back half and delivers another quality verse over a Harry Fraud beat. Those two have good chemistry, as shown by The Plugs I Met 2, and that has not changed here. Benny has some big flexes to get off on this song, and also mentions his own history as an ex-drug dealer. It's a strong verse from Benny, and hopefully he gets to do some more music with Harry Fraud in the near future. Overall, "Raised By Dope" is a quality song, and a great first new offering after Bruiser Wolf's most recent album. Check it out below.
Bruiser Wolf, Benny The Butcher, & Harry Fraud - "Raised By Dope"
Quotable Lyrics:
I don't cuddle or cuddle h**s
I pour bottles on model h**s
Like Dr. Dre in "Nuthin But A G Thang"
All these kilos, I need a key ring
You get sloppy toppy, when you kick game like Mbappé
Sushi or sake, from poverty to paparazzi