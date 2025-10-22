Made By Dope - Album by Bruiser Wolf & Harry Fraud

Bruiser Wolf and Harry Fraud have teamed up for a new album called "Made By Dope" which contains some high-profile features.

Bruiser Wolf and Harry Fraud have been teasing their collaborative album Made By Dope with a plethora of dope singles. The two have blended their styles beautifully, and today, the album was released to the masses. This 11-track project is quality over quantity, which is always nice to see. There are some dope features throughout this new album. Benny The Butcher , Mick Jenkings, Yung Mehico, and ZelooperZ all make their presence felt. While Bruiser Wolf's style isn't for everyone, there is no denying that it's unique. If you are a fan, you need to give this a listen immediately.

