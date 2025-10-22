Made By Dope - Album by Bruiser Wolf & Harry Fraud

Bruiser Wolf and Harry Fraud have teamed up for a new album called "Made By Dope" which contains some high-profile features.

Bruiser Wolf and Harry Fraud have been teasing their collaborative album Made By Dope with a plethora of dope singles. The two have blended their styles beautifully, and today, the album was released to the masses. This 11-track project is quality over quantity, which is always nice to see. There are some dope features throughout this new album. Benny The Butcher, Mick Jenkings, Yung Mehico, and ZelooperZ all make their presence felt. While Bruiser Wolf's style isn't for everyone, there is no denying that it's unique. If you are a fan, you need to give this a listen immediately.

Release Date: October 22, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Made By Dope
  1. Tubi
  2. Raised by Dope (feat. Benny The Butcher)
  3. Against The Odds
  4. Eye Owe You
  5. The Money Say (feat. Mick Jenkins)
  6. My Whole Life (feat. Yung Mehico)
  7. Connect Four
  8. Layup Lines
  9. The Spaniard (feat. Zelooperz)
  10. Boss Up
  11. Heart Broke
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
