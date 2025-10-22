Made By Dope - Album by Bruiser Wolf & Harry Fraud

Bruiser Wolf and Harry Fraud have been teasing their collaborative album Made By Dope with a plethora of dope singles. The two have blended their styles beautifully, and today, the album was released to the masses. This 11-track project is quality over quantity, which is always nice to see. There are some dope features throughout this new album. Benny The Butcher, Mick Jenkings, Yung Mehico, and ZelooperZ all make their presence felt. While Bruiser Wolf's style isn't for everyone, there is no denying that it's unique. If you are a fan, you need to give this a listen immediately.
Release Date: October 22, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Made By Dope
- Tubi
- Raised by Dope (feat. Benny The Butcher)
- Against The Odds
- Eye Owe You
- The Money Say (feat. Mick Jenkins)
- My Whole Life (feat. Yung Mehico)
- Connect Four
- Layup Lines
- The Spaniard (feat. Zelooperz)
- Boss Up
- Heart Broke