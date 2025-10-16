Eye Owe You - Song by Bruiser Wolf & Harry Fraud

Bruiser Wolf continues to be one of the most unique voices in hip-hop. His recent string of albums have achieved critical acclaim, and he is hungry for more. In fact, he is currently working on a new album with Harry Fraud called Made By Dope, which is supposedly coming soon. This week, we got a new single from the project, and it is clear that the rapper and producer duo are firing on all cylinders right now. The song features some slick and humorous word play, all while Harry Fraud gives us some phenomenal guitar-driven production. Overall, this is a song that we are excited about, and will be listening to all throughout the weekend.
Release Date: October 14, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Made By Dope
Quotable Lyrics from Eye Owe You
I push blow, they wanna know the windchill factor
The doors on the Porsche open up like caskets
I put rock in the rim, I guess I made a basket
I had a vision, but ain't make a dime back