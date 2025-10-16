Eye Owe You - Song by Bruiser Wolf & Harry Fraud

Bruiser Wolf and Harry Fraud are working on a new project called "Made By Dope," and this week, we got a new single from the album.

Bruiser Wolf continues to be one of the most unique voices in hip-hop. His recent string of albums have achieved critical acclaim, and he is hungry for more. In fact, he is currently working on a new album with Harry Fraud called Made By Dope, which is supposedly coming soon. This week, we got a new single from the project, and it is clear that the rapper and producer duo are firing on all cylinders right now. The song features some slick and humorous word play, all while Harry Fraud gives us some phenomenal guitar-driven production. Overall, this is a song that we are excited about, and will be listening to all throughout the weekend.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!