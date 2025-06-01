Detroit's Bruiser Wolf is one of the most exciting new artists of 2025 and his latest album, Potluck, is his breakout moment.

A unique lyricist with charismatic, funny, and rambling-conversational style, Bruiser previous collaborations with Billy Woods and Zack Fox garnered widespread attention. On Potluck, he proves his newfound popularity is not a fluke.

Capturing fans attention with "Air Fryer" and "Lock In," Wolf is a mixture of comedian, pimp, and sex symbol. Potluck lives up to its name. It’s a spread of styles, each track bringing a new flavor.

Producers like Harry Fraud, Knwxledge, Jake One, F1LTHY, and Nicholas Craven supply the heat. And the lineup doesn’t stop there—Sir Michael Rocks, Fat Ray, and more pull up for the feast.

“I paused collabs to make this album,” Bruiser explained. “It was time. Everyone brought a dish. I made it into a full meal.”

His bars jump between wild punchlines and hard-earned truths. One minute he’s joking, the next he’s breaking down life. The production shifts, but Wolf stays locked in. His delivery’s never off, and his pen stays unique.

Potluck is the perfect origin point for newfound fans.

Potluck - Bruiser Wolf

Official Tracklist

Say No More (Prod Knwxledge)

Write Or Wrong (Prod Sheefy McFly)

Air Fryer (Prod Harry Fraud)

Beat The Charge(Prod Nicholas Craven)

Lock In (Prod Jake One & Sango)

Pee-Wee Herman FT Chilly Gonzales & DJ Lucas (Prod Squadda B)

Offer I Couldn’t Refuse (Prod F1lthy)

Trust Issues (Prod Greg Zola)

Baby You (Prod Harry Fraud & Danny G Beats)

Guns & Squares FT Sir Michael Rocks (Prod Nicholas Craven)

Fancy Ft Fat Ray (Prod Greg Zola)

Whippin’ (Prod Raphy)

Confusing (Prod Ayochillmannn & 1981 Tokyo)