Bruiser Wolf & Zack Fox Trade Fantastic Verses On "Mountain Lion"

Bruiser Wolf and Zack Fox are on the prowl.

Bruiser Wolf has become one of hip-hop's lovable goofballs/personalities this year. This all thanks to the tutelage of Detroit legend and underground stalwart Danny Brown. He made his big appearance on the latter's Quaranta album from last November on the track "Y.B.P." This has helped push his solo career, which did start at the top of 2024, to new heights. He dropped "Dope Boy," which would go on to be the lead and only single for his breakout project, My Story Got Stories. He did have a 2021 tape Dope Game Stupid, but this one is going to help push him into the spotlight much more.

Since that project's release, Bruiser Wolf has gone on to give us his F1LTHY collab "Rope Chain" (a pretty big surprise) and "Brick Up" prior to that. With that in mind, there's a chance we are heading toward another new tape, perhaps near the beginning of 2025. We say that because we are back listening to another single from Bruiser Wolf, "Mountain Lion." It features another undergrounder in Zack Fox, who brings along a longtime producer along for the ride, CONNIE. The producer gives them a stripped back instrumental, which is pretty much sample flip that features the repetition of "loving you" woven into each of their verses. It's got a nice guitar riff laced in as well, but this track is more about Bruiser and Zack's stellar yet totally different portions, tonally speaking.

"Mountain Lion" - Bruiser Wolf & Zack Fox

Quotable Lyrics: