Bruiser Wolf Unexpectedly Collabs With Producer F1LTHY For "Rope Chain" Single

Bruiser Wolf is one of the more interesting characters you are going to encounter in the hip-hop world today. He features a truly one-of-a-kind delivery on top of zig-zagging flows and wild bars. It makes that sense that Detroit underground legend Danny Brown would sign him to his recent Bruiser Brigade record label. All of Bruiser's albums, two to be exact, are under that roof. Dope Game Stupid would be his debut in 2021 with his sophmore effort arriving earlier this year. My Story Got Stories would include features from Danny, Zelooperz, Trinidad James , and more. His 2023 was also eventful thanks to a feature on Brown's standout return project Quaranta. But for 2024, Bruiser Wolf is looking to keep his momentum going with "Rope Chain".

This is his second release post My Story Got Stories, with "Brick Up" back in March being the previous offering. Bruiser Wolf began to tease "Rope Chain" just over a week ago on his social media pages and fans were pretty ecstatic to get it. That excitement partially stems from the fact that he got producer F1LTHY for this record. "Bruh what in the hell is this gonna sound like", one user replied to the IG announcement. "WTF IS THIS COLLAB????? IM HERE FOR IT😭", another added. F1LTHY is known for his extensive work with artists such as Playboi Carti, and even others like Drake, Lil Yachty, and more. Pit his wavy and atmospheric production up against Bruiser's zany style and you have a truly interesting combo. You can hear what they cooked up on "Rope Chain" with the audio link below.