Danny Brown Details How Far He Has Come On “Quaranta”

Danny Brown's career is one that will go down as maybe the most underrated in the history of the genre. His gut-busting humor, along with his ability to get serious at the drop of a hat, has made him an extremely versatile artist. Brown's sound may not be for everyone, but his individualism makes him one of the more memorable figures in hip-hop. He has obviously experienced a lot over the course of his time in the industry and that is one of the topics he tackles on his brand-new album.

Quaranta is Danny's sixth studio album and first since his 2019 effort, uknowhatimsayin¿ This project is sort of a sequel to his 2011 tape, XXX, which is the Roman numeral for 30. If you took any Italian in school, Quaranta translates to 40. The Detroit rapper turned 40 back in 2021 and he wanted to make this LP about how much his life has changed in the past 10 years.

Read More: Joe Budden’s Criticism Is What Made Drake Drop “Scary Hours 3,” Fans Theorize

Listen To Quaranta By Danny Brown

Brown gets into this theme right from the beginning on the title track. "A lot changed since triple X came out / Bought a few cars and a house / Almost had a spouse, got caught up, she was out / Now I'm sitting here, questioning what life is about." Of course, ahead of the release, Danny put out a couple of singles. Those being "Tantor" and "Jenn's Terrific Vacation." For this full-circle-like record, Danny brought out some big names to help with the project. Some of those include The Alchemist, ZelooperZ, and more.

What are your initial thoughts on Danny Brown's brand new album, Quaranta? Which tracks are you gravitating toward the most? Will this be Brown's best record to date? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Danny Brown, as well as all of the best album drops.

Quaranta Tracklist:

Quaranta Tantor Ain't My Concern Dark Sword Angel Y.B.P (feat. Bruiser Wolf) Jenn's Terrific Vacation - feat. Kassa Overall Down Wit It Celibate (feat. MIKE) Shakedown Hanami Bass Jam

Read More: Playboi Carti Promises New Album Is “Coming Soon” Amid Rescheduled Europe Tour