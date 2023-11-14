Danny Brown And Kassa Overall Drop “Jenn’s Terrific Vacation” Ahead Of “Quaranta”

One of Detroit's quasi-underground legends, Danny Brown, is just days away from making a tremendously-fast follow-up. The quirky and semi-comical rapper dropped an album-of-the-year contender with JPEGMAFIA in SCARING THE H**S. The zany rapping and in-your-face production were the keys to success for it on top of the awesome cover art.

Now, Danny is gearing up for one tape before the end of 2023. This will be the first time he has ever put out multiple projects in the same year. But, we are happy he is finally breaking tradition this time around. His new project, Quaranta, will be out on November 17. Danny has put one single out already, "Tantor," which saw him tap into his familiar experimental bag.

Listen To "Jenn's Terrific Vacation" By Danny Brown And Kassa Overall

This one, "Jenn's Terrific Vacation," features some background vocals and production from Kassa Overall. While it is still pretty idiosyncratic, it does have more of a trap-like feel. Which can be a good thing if you are looking for an easier introduction to Danny's music. Check out the new single above.

What are your initial thoughts on Danny Brown and Kassa Overall's brand-new single, "Jenn's Terrific Vacation?" Will this be Danny's best album? Out of the two tracks that are out, which one are you enjoying the most at the moment? We would like to know what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Danny Brown, as well as all of the best song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

Who's that peeping in my window

I don't really know what they here for

On the corner just with the Starbucks

I was just looking for a come up

Right there used to be a crack house

Now it's an organic garden

