Danny Brown’s “Quaranta” Album Finally Dropping In November: Details

The Alchemist and Paul White are among producers who contributed to the project’s tracklist.

The last time we heard a solo album from 42-year-old Danny Brown was in 2019 when he dropped off Uknowhatimsayin¿. Since then, hip-hop heads have been eager to hear more from the Texas-based creative, who's been hinting at his upcoming LP, Quaranta for some time now. Today (October 17), a release date of November 17 was finally confirmed, along with the arrival of Brown's "Tantor" single and an Uncanny-directed visual featuring an eye-catching futuristic cyborg suit.

Earlier this year, the "Grown Up" recording artist completed a stint in rehab that's seemingly changed his outlook on many things in life. As a result, it's likely we'll be introduced to a new version of Brown through his latest body of work. Pitchfork notes that he's described Quaranta (meaning "40" in Italian) as a "spiritual bookend" to his 2011 effort, XXX, which arrived on his 30th birthday.

Danny Brown Previews Next LP with "Tantor" Single

Elsewhere in 2023, Brown connected with JPEGMAFIA for a joint LP called Scaring the Hoes. They subsequently went on tour together, which helped amp the Detroit-born lyricist's audience up for his next solo project, as well as expand his already impressive fanbase. The next time you can catch the rapper live will be at the 10th annual Bruiser Thanksgiving, which he's set to host and perform at on November 22 at the Russell Industrial Center in his hometown.

On his Quaranta album, Danny Brown will be collaborating with a small host of other artists. Bruiser Wolf joins him on "Y.B.P.," followed by Kassa Overall's work on "Jenn's Terrific Vacation." The final joint effort on the tracklist is "Celibate" featuring MIKE. Keep scrolling to see all 11 songs on the upcoming LP, and let us know if you'll be streaming when it drops on November 17 in the comments.

Quaranta Tracklist:

  1. Quaranta
  2. Tantor
  3. Ain't My Concern
  4. Dark Sword Angel
  5. Y.B.P. (feat. Bruiser Wolf)
  6. Jenn's Terrific Vacation (feat. Kassa Overall)
  7. Down Wit It
  8. Celibate (feat. MIKE)
  9. Shakedown
  10. Hanami
  11. Bass Jam

