“Even $1 would help during a time like this,” the blogger pleaded with his Twitter followers to start the week.

DJ Vlad GoFundMe Seeking $500K For Boosie Badazz’s 2024 Interviews, Less Than $50 Raised So Far

Boosie Badazz still makes music. However, at this point in his career, the Southern lyricist is better known for his commentary on pop culture events, criminal antics, and family drama. He's currently feuding with his mother and brother over a legal battle – not to mention his long-running spat with Yung Bleu. The multi-talent was arrested earlier this year while attending YNW Melly's first double murder trial and has since been on (mostly) good behaviour while maintaining his status in the industry.

Earlier this month, Boosie went to New York to appear on The Breakfast Club. During his chat with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, we heard the 41-year-old discuss a good friend of his, Vlad Lyubovy, who often invites him on VladTV to discuss current events, among other things. According to Boosie, he makes $500K annually for sitting down with the blogger, and now that the news is out, Vlad has resorted to making a GoFundMe to help him collect the funds to pay his rapper pal for 2024.

DJ Vlad Has Jokes After Boosie Badazz Exposes Him

"Now that Boosie told 'TBC' that we pay him him $500K/year to be on 'VladTV,' all of our other regular guests want the same amount too so we can't afford to keep our lights on," he quipped on Twitter yesterday (November 13). "We had no choice but to start a GoFundMe to avoid going out of business. Even $1 would help during a time like this," Vlad pleaded. At the time of publication, a total of $49 has come in to pay Boosie for his 2024 commentary. There's still a long way to go, but seeing as it's the Baton Rouge-born artist's birthday, fans are all the more likely to be feeling generous.

If what Boosie Badazz said about his VladTV checks is true, it's no wonder he's got no problem offering out a huge cash prize to the fan who finds his ankle monitor charger. Earlier this month, the Louisana native said he'd give $5,000 to anyone who can help him avoid trouble with the law by finding his missing electronic device. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

