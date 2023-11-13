Boosie Badazz Recalls Jeezy Giving His Mom $20k While He Was In Prison

Boosie Badazz praised Jeezy while watching him perform at the “GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop” concert in Los Angeles, last week. In a video that has since made its way to social media, Boosie reflected on the rapper giving his mother $20,000 while Boosie was in prison.

“That’s my boy! He gave me $20,000 in jail — I’ll never forget it,” Boosie says in the clip. “He gave my mama $20,000 cash. Boy, that n***a helped. I’m a Jeezy fan for life. I was in jail and he gave my mama $20,000. All blues! I’ll never forget.” Fans shared love for Boosie in response to the video when Live Bitez shared it on Instagram. Despite the comments, they come as Boosie has been feuding with his mother over his lawsuit against his brother.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Puts His Spin On Sexyy Red’s “Pound Town”

Boosie Badazz Performs On The "Legendz Of The South Tour"

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 4: Lil Boosie at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on November 4, 2023 in Cedar Park, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

It's not the first time Boosie has opened up about his relationship with Jeezy During an interview with DJ Skee in 2014, he also gave him a shout-out. “Jeezy held me down the most,” he said at the time. “I used to holler at [Yo] Gotti, I’d holler at Webbie, but I had so much going on that the times I did holler, I’d holler but I had to focus on my life and getting back to the free world.” Check out Boosie's latest praise for Jeezy below.

Boosie Badazz Reflects On Jeezy Relationship

Jeezy's performance at "50 Years of Hip Hop" concert comes after the release of his new album, I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget. In addition to that project, Jeezy also dropped a memoir titled, Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe, in August. Even in his personal life, Jeezy has made headlines after filing for divorce from Jeannie Mai. Be on the lookout for further updates on both Jeezy and Boosie on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jeezy Opens Up About New Memoir And Mental Health

[Via]