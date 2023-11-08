Boosie Badazz Loses Ankle Monitor Charger, Offers $5K Reward To Whoever Finds It

Yesterday, Boosie Badazz took to Twitter to ask followers for help finding his lost ankle monitor charger. According to the Louisiana-born performer, he was flying to LA from Atlanta when it slipped off without him noticing. This means that it's at one of the two airports. He made it clear that he's not looking to get into any trouble for misplacing it, even offering a $5K reward to whoever's able to bring it back to him.

"I WAS ON DELTA FLIGHT 0501 SEAT 8c COMING FROM ATLANTA TO LA N MY ANKLE MONITOR CHARGER SLIPPED OFF MY LEG," he Tweeted. "It’s EITHER N ATLANTA AIRPORT R LAX CAN U PLEASE BRING IT BACK TO ME 5k CASH Reward im not trying to get n trouble smh SEND YOUR CONTACT N PICS OF THE CHARGER TO MY EMAIL Boosiebadazzbookings225@gmail.com."

Boosie Asks Fans For Help

Boosie first began sporting the ankle monitor over the summer, after he was arrested on gun charges in San Diego. He had a court appearance related to the charges that day, but authorities were waiting outside of the courtroom to arrest him. Following a one-week stint behind bars, he was released on a $100K bond, and ordered to wear the ankle monitor.

While the ankle monitor isn't the most convenient accessory, he told VladTV in August that it's helped keep him out of trouble. "I can't go out at night," he explained. "I gotta be in [by] ten at night." He was also ordered to refrain from using any substances while out on bond. This meant that he had to quit marijuana, despite him having used it for "five years straight." Fortunately, getting sober made him feel better overall. "I'm getting my color back," he also shared. "Man, I feel more [healthy]." What do you think of Boosie Badazz enlisting the internet's help to find his ankle monitor charger? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep and eye on HNHH for more updates.

