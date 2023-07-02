In a new clip, Boosie Badazz and comedian Lil Duval show off a new dance move they’ve dubbed “the ankle monitor.” In the clip, the two men do the jig in what appears to be a restaurant. Lil Duval notes that one must be on probation in order to do the new dance.

Boosie was just recently released from jail after being arrested last month on gun charges. He had previously requested bond which a judge granted, but federal prosectors wanted to keep him behind bars. Boosie took to Twitter to share his thoughts. “After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount,” he wrote, “the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go.” He continued, “They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community. The prosecutor Mr. wheat looked at me singing Wipe Me Down, wiped his shoulders and shook his head with a look of evil in his eyes. This is total misconduct from a prosecutor.” He was later released on $100,000 bond, double what his initial bond was.

Read More: Trap Lore Ross Tells Boosie Badazz To Finish King Von Documentary Before Discussing It

Lil Duval And Boosie Show Off A New Dance

Boosie celebrated his release on social media. “He’s baaaaack!,” he shouted on Instagram Live. He then requested that BET provide him with three tickets to their 2023 awards show. It appears as though his request was honored, as he was photographed at the BET Awards last weekend where he seemed to have a blast.

Boosie got to see Latto perform her hit track “Put It On Da Floor,” and he was surely put “On Da Floor.” He shared a clip of himself jamming to the song before accidentally falling in the aisle. ” I CUT UP BAD N BUST MY A**,” he captioned the funny video, adding “I’M VERY HAPPY TO BE HERE.“

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reacts To Omeretta The Great’s “Put It On Da Floor” Remix: “#CloutChasin”

[Via]