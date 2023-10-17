Danny Brown Releases Lead Single To Upcoming Album “Quaranta” With “Tantor”

One of the most eclectic and boundary-pushing rappers in rap history is just a month away from his next album. We are referring to Detroit rapper and artist, Danny Brown. We have already gotten one of the best hip-hop albums of 2023 with Danny and JPEGMAFIA's collaborative record, SCARING THE H**S. Put out back in March, it was a concise 14-track album with all killer and no filler. Both were as zany as ever on tracks like "Lean Beef Patty," "Burfict!," and more. Now, he is making his solo return on November 17. It has been four years since his last title, uknowhatimsayin¿

It was another tight release from Brown, sitting at just 11 songs. The features were also kept to a minimum as well. Notable artists included JPEG and Run The Jewels. With Danny, you truly never really know what you are going to get from him stylistically and this next album will most likely be no different. The new LP, Quaranta, is a nod to his 2011 tape, XXX, according to Pitchfork.

Listen To "Tantor" From Danny Brown

The name of the project is the Italian word for the number 40. Since Danny is in his 40s, it references that and is sort of a decade-long sequel to XXX, which has the Roman numeral 30. "Tantor" features production from The Alchemist who is also having a big year. In typical Danny fashion, the music video above is quirky and so is the sound of the track.

