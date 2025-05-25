"Lock In," Detroit rapper Bruiser Wolf's latest single, is the lead from emerging star's forthcoming album Potluck.

Wolf and his unqiue sound tell his journey to this point. It blends slick talk with soul-searching, as Wolf floats over the beat with his signature off-kilter delivery. Fans have become addicted to the rap star's wisdom told through catchy metaphors.

Bruiser Wolf broke onto the mainstream radar in 2021 with his song, "Dope Game Stupid." It’s both a satirical and sobering take on hustling, with bars that are as funny as they are poignant.

The Detroit player is not an underdog. His hustler's mentality, irrelentless ambition, and creativity has proven he was a star from the beginning. He is one of the most popular underground artists in today's hip-hop.

Social media gravitated to his unique music early. His live shows have delivered plenty of viral moments in 2024. His success joins a constantly appealing Detroit sound that has given us Peezy, Tee Grizzley, and more.

“Lock In” is all about focus—blocking out distractions, dodging the snakes, and staying solid through life’s chaos. Wolf doesn’t preach, he paints pictures. One bar he’s cracking jokes, the next he’s dropping gems. The beat rides smooth but knocks just enough, giving him space to flex his style without forcing the vibe.

With this drop, Bruiser Wolf proves he ain’t just here for laughs—he’s got substance tucked in the punchlines. If this track’s the appetizer, Potluck might be a full-course meal. Wolf’s lane is weird, wild, and all his own—and he’s locked in for the long haul.

Potluck's release date remains unknown.

“Lock In” - Bruiser Wolf & Sango

Quotable Lyrics

Toast to my past few wins

Being poor, you would understand

Me and bro had to split a egg like twins

Been scrambling ever since

I'm trying to pull up but she backing it