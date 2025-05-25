News
JakeOne
Songs
Bruiser Wolf Details His Unique Road To Riches In JakeOne-Produced "Lock In"
Bruiser Wolf is best known for his uniquely delivered, sharp-witted tracks that blend humor, social commentary, and Detroit flavor.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
1 hr ago
