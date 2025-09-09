Freddie Gibbs Disses "Rat B*stard" Gunna After Being Seated Near Him At The VMAs

Spotify And Hulu "RapCaviar Presents" Premiere Celebration
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Freddie Gibbs attends the Spotify and Hulu "RapCaviar Presents" Premiere Celebration at Ysabel on March 23, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)
Gunna previously dissed Freddie Gibbs on his 2022 song, "poochie gown," rapping: "I can't f*ck with Freddie Gibbs / N****s tellin' fibs."

Freddie Gibbs trolled Gunna while attending MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday night at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. To do so, he filmed him in the audience while sitting a few seats away and uploaded the clips on social media.

"I see you boy, don't try to hide. Rat b*stard," he says while zooming in on Gunna. In a second video, he further films the rapper while playing his new song with The Alchemist, "Lavish Habits." On the Alfredo 2 track, he disses Gunna, rapping: "I'm still gon' squeeze Akademiks titties, that fat b*stard / Gunna dissed me and took a plea, he a rat b*stard / Show up at your funeral, Big Fendi b*tch, ten blickies / Pee on city girls like P. Diddy, b*tch, get with me."

Fans had mixed reactions to Gibbs' trolling. "But didn’t walk up to him and say that to his face? Smh clown behavior from a grown man," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "This dude Freddie always in the same building as the people he’s beefing with and never confronts them." Others came to Gunna's defense. "Why are all these rappers obsessed with Gunna when he’s just minding his business?" one fan asked.

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

Gibbs isn't the only rapper beefing with Gunna. He and Young Thug have also been feuding over his decision to take a plea deal early in the YSL RICO case. During a recent interview with Big Bank on Perspektives With Bank, Thug explained his frustration with his former collaborator.

“Meaning, Gunna, you my brother. I love you to death, n***a. Why you ain’t gave me an explanation?” Thug said. He added: “Even if I don’t want to hear it, you still supposed to be a real n***a and say it. How can you just do what you did to me and then just go live your life? Like ain’t nothing happened?”

