Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist recently dropped off their eagerly anticipated collaborative album, "Alfredo 2."

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist dropped their new collaborative album Alfredo 2 last week, and today, they unveiled a special surprise for fans. The surprise in question is a game inspired by the new project, which the Gary, Indiana-born performer announced on X. "Alfredo 2: Arcade," he wrote. "Listen to the album on Spotify or Apple Music while fighting the sensei as Freddie or ALC & go for the high score."

The game arrives shortly after the new music video for their track "A Thousand Mountains," which they dropped off yesterday. Ahead of the album release, they also revealed a music video for the lead single, "1995." An Alfredo short film was also released before the album. It's described as a "Tokyo crime saga" and was created in Japan with the help of director Nick Walker.

Alfredo 2 has been met with overwhelmingly positive feedback so far, and the same can be said for this fun addition to the rollout.

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist Alfredo 2

As for what else about the album has fans talking, Gibbs appears to take shots at various peers on it. In "Empanadas," for example, he seemingly references some run-ins he's rumored to have had with Benny The Butcher and Jim Jones.

"Smacked him in Miami, his boys jumped me, he played it safe / B*tches in Buffalo get the same thing, they was throwin' plates / Limped away on his good foot, but he ain't bust a grape / These n***as fake / Sealed documents, still poppin' it / F*ck the certified crack babies, come get your mama hit (Yeah) / Sh*t ain't sellin', they gotta resort to drama sh*t / F*ck these Love & Hip-Hop n***as, I'm at the Oscars, b*tch," he raps.

Gibbs also throws a direct jab at Gunna on "Lavish Habits." He does so by bringing up the relentless snitching allegations he's faced in recent years. "First-class Virgin Atlantic, stewardess' t*tties plastic / I'm still gon' squeeze Akademiks t*tties, that fat b*stard," he spits. "Gunna dissed me and took a plea, he a rat b*stard."

