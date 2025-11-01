Freddie Gibbs Clowns Benny The Butcher's Walmart Shooting After Diss

For years now, hip-hop fans have been calling out Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher for their petty and bombastic beef while pleading for a reconciled link-up in the booth. It doesn't seem like that's likely at all, sadly, but it's not like every great rapper has to get along. Also, they certainly aren't ignoring each other's direct lyrical digs and more subliminal disses, even responding in kind. So those looking for bars will definitely find them.

Following the release of Gibbs' Alfredo 2, it was The Butcher's turn. And he threw shots right back on "FREE ROLEYS," a new collaboration with Westside Gunn off of Gunn's new project, HEELS HAVE EYES 3. "Even in airports, rappers get checked like customs / They provoke me, and then y'all quote me / Low-key, y'all should blame them boys that woke me / When I put another rapper head on the shelf like a trophy / Dark skin, bald head, mama's boy, y'all are Jodys / Good looks on all that free promotion and thanks for that Rollie," Benny rapped on the cut.

As caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter, the Indiana MC responded to the Buffalo spitter via a series of Instagram Story posts on Friday (October 31). Only one of them, though, is indistinguishably direct. "Bout to run to wal mart lemme know if y'all need somethin," he captioned a screenshot of a Walmart location in Houston, Texas in the Apple Maps app. For those unaware, Benny The Butcher was shot during an attempted armed robbery there back in 2020, which Freddie Gibbs obviously clowned him for.

Freddie's other purported messages to Benny on Halloween aren't as clear, but context makes them impossible to interpret in any other way. "How I sleep knowing n***az can't rap like me," he captioned a recently popular cartoon meme of him that's very... Let's just say private for now. "U gotta come better than that," Gibbs captioned a picture of himself.

However, what's very odd about this feud is the recent rumor that Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher actually reconciled. This was due to an airport meeting Westside Gunn spoke on, but Freddie himself said he didn't make much of it. Then, Benny dissed him not long after on Twitter, so clearly the alleged talk wasn't very productive.

