Freddie Gibbs Clowns Benny The Butcher's Walmart Shooting After Diss

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1136 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Freddie Gibbs Benny The Butcher Walmart Shot Diss Hip Hop News
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 13: Freddie Gibbs performs at the Astor Theatre on January 13, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage/Getty Images)
Benny The Butcher recently dissed Freddie Gibbs on the Westside Gunn track "FREE ROLEYS" off of "HEELS HAVE EYES 3."

For years now, hip-hop fans have been calling out Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher for their petty and bombastic beef while pleading for a reconciled link-up in the booth. It doesn't seem like that's likely at all, sadly, but it's not like every great rapper has to get along. Also, they certainly aren't ignoring each other's direct lyrical digs and more subliminal disses, even responding in kind. So those looking for bars will definitely find them.

Following the release of Gibbs' Alfredo 2, it was The Butcher's turn. And he threw shots right back on "FREE ROLEYS," a new collaboration with Westside Gunn off of Gunn's new project, HEELS HAVE EYES 3. "Even in airports, rappers get checked like customs / They provoke me, and then y'all quote me / Low-key, y'all should blame them boys that woke me / When I put another rapper head on the shelf like a trophy / Dark skin, bald head, mama's boy, y'all are Jodys / Good looks on all that free promotion and thanks for that Rollie," Benny rapped on the cut.

As caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter, the Indiana MC responded to the Buffalo spitter via a series of Instagram Story posts on Friday (October 31). Only one of them, though, is indistinguishably direct. "Bout to run to wal mart lemme know if y'all need somethin," he captioned a screenshot of a Walmart location in Houston, Texas in the Apple Maps app. For those unaware, Benny The Butcher was shot during an attempted armed robbery there back in 2020, which Freddie Gibbs obviously clowned him for.

Read More: Benny The Butcher Invokes Freddie Gibbs’ Alleged Nude Scandal After Critic’s Harsh Comparison

Freddie Gibbs Benny The Butcher Beef

Freddie's other purported messages to Benny on Halloween aren't as clear, but context makes them impossible to interpret in any other way. "How I sleep knowing n***az can't rap like me," he captioned a recently popular cartoon meme of him that's very... Let's just say private for now. "U gotta come better than that," Gibbs captioned a picture of himself.

More Posts

However, what's very odd about this feud is the recent rumor that Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher actually reconciled. This was due to an airport meeting Westside Gunn spoke on, but Freddie himself said he didn't make much of it. Then, Benny dissed him not long after on Twitter, so clearly the alleged talk wasn't very productive.

Benny The Butcher Freddie Gibbs
Screenshot via Instagram @freddiegibbs
Freddie Gibbs Benny The Butcher
Screenshot via Instagram @freddiegibbs

Read More: Benny The Butcher Ices Freddie Gibbs' Ex Out After Snatching Indiana Native's Chain

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Freddie Gibbs Jim Jones Benny The Butcher "Alfredo 2" Hip Hop News Music Freddie Gibbs Appears To Diss Jim Jones & Benny The Butcher On New Album “Alfredo 2” 4.5K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 79.4K
Freddie Gibbs Benny The Butcher Might Have Squashed Beef Hip Hop News Music Freddie Gibbs & Benny The Butcher Might Have Finally Squashed Their Beef 8.0K
Freddie Gibbs Run In Benny The Butcher Airport Beef Hip Hop News Music Freddie Gibbs Breaks His Silence On Recent Run-In With Benny The Butcher Amid Beef 3.6K
Comments 0