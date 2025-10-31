Heels Have Eyes 3 - Album by Westside Gunn

Westside Gunn returns with Heels Have Eyes 3, the third installment of his acclaimed series. And its Halloween release couldn’t be more fitting. Known for his dark, cinematic sound, Gunn delivers another moody, wrestling-inspired body of work that blends grit and his signature lyrical cadence. The album features standout appearances from Benny The Butcher, Stove God Cooks, Rome Streetz, and Brother Tom Sos, adding depth to the 11-track project. True to form, Gunn balances haunting production with vivid storytelling, proving once again why he remains one of the most distinct voices in underground hip-hop. Heels Have Eyes 3 is pure art, and fans are in for a treat this Halloween.